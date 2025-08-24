Bigg Boss 19: Who is Awez Darbar? A choreographer, ‘devar’ of Gauhar Khan, and son of…





Bigg Boss 19: Finally, the much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 19 has kick-started with Salman Khan taking center stage. The season features a total of 16 contestants who will witness high-voltage drama, blossoming romance, juicy gossip, and much more. Among these contestants is Awez Darbar, a popular social media influencer, dancer, and choreographer with a massive following of 30.4 million on Instagram. However, Awez is not only an Instagram personality; his roots run deep in Bollywood thanks to his father.

Who is Awez Darbar’s Father?

Awez Darbar’s father is Ismail Darbar. Hailing from Surat, Gujarat, Ismail spent several years working as a session violinist for renowned music directors including Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Kalyanji-Anandji, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan, Anand–Milind, Nadeem-Shravan, Jatin–Lalit, and A. R. Rahman.

Today, Ismail is a famous film score composer, instrumentalist, singer, violinist, and music director. He also won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999).

Awez and Gauhar Khan’s Connection

Ismail is blessed with two sons—Awez and Zaid Darbar. While Awez is in a relationship with social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar, his elder brother Zaid is married to Bollywood diva Gauhar Khan.

Hence, Awez is Gauhar’s brother-in-law.

For those who aren’t familiar, Awez first caught the public’s attention as a wild card contestant on the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Sadly, his journey on the show was cut short after just one performance, when a knee injury during rehearsals forced him to step back.

Awez’s love for performing arts runs deep—he’s been passionate about it since childhood. His reels and videos showcase not just his energetic dance moves and stylish looks, but also little glimpses of his travels and everyday life, which has earned him a special place in the hearts of Gen Z and millennials alike.

