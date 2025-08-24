Cheteshwar Pujara retires from international cricket due to…, he is the only player to…

Home

Cheteshwar Pujara has retired from international cricket, leaving behind a legacy of patience and discipline. Do you know he is the only player to achieve a rare milestone in Tests?



New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara, known as the wall of Indian Test cricket, retired from all formats of cricket today. In an emotional message released on social media, he said that wearing the Indian jersey and singing the national anthem had been the biggest pride of his life, but now the time had come for him to move towards a new chapter in his life.

When and how did Pujara’s cricket journey start?

Pujara made his debut for the Indian team in 2010, coming from a small town in Rajkot. In his 13-year-long international career, he played 103 Tests and 5 ODIs for India. He did not get success in ODIs, but he made his own identity in Test cricket. He last played for India in the World Test Championship final held in 2023.

How important was Pujara’s contribution?

In Test cricket, Pujara scored 7195 runs in 103 matches, including 19 centuries, 35 half-centuries, and 3 double centuries. Many times, he pulled the Indian team out of difficult situations with his long innings and patience. He was called the “new wall” after Rahul Dravid. His batting style contributed significantly to helping the Indian team win big matches in difficult conditions like Australia, England, and South Africa.

Which records did Pujara make?

Pujara has many unique records to his name. He is the only Indian batsman to score more than 2000 runs against Australia in Test cricket. Not only this, he is the only batsman of the 21st century to face more than 500 balls in an innings. Also, he has been a part of the team in all of India’s Test victories in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) since 2010.

What does Pujara’s legacy teach the coming generation?

Pujara’s career is a symbol of patience, discipline, and dedication. While aggression is given priority in today’s cricket, Pujara showed that patience and technique can also lead to great success. With his retirement, Indian cricket is losing a player who redefined combativeness and consistency in Test cricket.











