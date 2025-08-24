Dharmendra’s first wife made SHOCKING revelations about his second marriage with Hema Malini: ‘All heroes are having…’

Home

Veteran actor Dharmendra, regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic stars, is celebrated for his cinematic legacy and larger-than-life persona. However, more than his professional life, his relationship with Hema Malini has always remained a topic of intrigue and controversy.

Before his marriage with Hema Malini, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur. The duo tied the knot in 1954. Together they have two sons and two daughters- Sunny, Vijeta, Ajeita, and Bobby. Although Dharmendra was a married man, he found himself drawn to Hema’s grace, beauty and simplicity. During 1970s, their connection eventually blossomed from friendship to a full-blown affair. In 1980, they got married, but Dharmendra did not divorce his first wife, Prakash.

In a conversation with Stardust magazine in 1981, Prakash opened up about Dharmendra’s second marriage. He defended her husband’s affair and spoke out in his favour. “Why only my husband, any man would want have preferred Hema to me. How dare anyone call my husband a womanizer when half the industry is doing the same thing? All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time… He may not be the best husband, though he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him a lot. He never neglects them.” She said.

Prakash also clarified that she did not hold Hema Malini accountable for what ever happened between her and Dharmendra. She expressed, “I can understand what Hema is going through. Even she has to face the world, her relatives, and her friends. But if I were in Hema’s place, I would not have done what she did. For, as a woman, I can understand her feelings. But as a wife and a mother, I do not approve of them.”

Despite his second marriage, Prakash never lost his respect for Dharmendra. She mentioned that he was the “the first and last man” in her life. Regardless of the pain and challenges, she acknowledged him as a devoted father and conveyed her deep regards for him.











