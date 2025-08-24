August 24, 2025

Connect with Us

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Untitled-design-2025-08-24T204318.107.png

Salman Khan slashes Rs 100 crore from his fee for the reality show due to…, now his fee is…

reporter August 24, 2025
Untitled-design-2025-08-24T190133.254.png

Meet youngest contestant of Salman Khan’s reality show, at 21, she earns crores, is now set to create a stir, she is Ashnoor Kaur

reporter August 24, 2025
Thumbnail-3-1.png

This flop action thriller was made on budget of Rs 90 crore, became box office disaster, earned only Rs 9 crore, movie is…, lead actors were…

reporter August 24, 2025

You may have missed

Untitled-design-2025-08-24T204318.107.png

Salman Khan slashes Rs 100 crore from his fee for the reality show due to…, now his fee is…

reporter August 24, 2025
Blinkit-1.png

Glasses in 10 Minutes! Get instant home delivery of powered spectacles at your home, available in….

reporter August 24, 2025
Untitled-design-2025-08-24T190133.254.png

Meet youngest contestant of Salman Khan’s reality show, at 21, she earns crores, is now set to create a stir, she is Ashnoor Kaur

reporter August 24, 2025
Thumbnail-3-1.png

This flop action thriller was made on budget of Rs 90 crore, became box office disaster, earned only Rs 9 crore, movie is…, lead actors were…

reporter August 24, 2025