Home

News

Glasses in 10 Minutes! Get instant home delivery of powered spectacles at your home, available in….

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa has announced the launch of delivery of Lenskart powered glasses in 10 minutes.

Blinkit glasses delivery

Blinkit Lenskart delivery: In a significant update for the customers who wear glasses as part of their lives, quick-commerce giant Blinkit has launched a new service to deliver Lenskart powered spectacles in just 10 minutes at customers’ homes. As part of Blinkit’s new launch, powered glasses will be made available in major cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. Here are all the details you need to know about the Blinkit Lenskart delivery.

How will customers select lens powers?

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the service on social media about the launch where he said that customers can order by selecting preset lens powers (ranging from -0.25 to -1.5) and choosing frame colors directly on the Blinkit app, without uploading a prescription.

“New on Blinkit: get Lenskart powered glasses delivered in 10 minutes! No prescription needed. Simply open the Blinkit app, select your power from the dropdown (-0.25, -0.5, -0.75, -1.0, -1.5), pick your favourite colour, and check out. We’ve started this service in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai already”, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the launch of glasses in quick-commerce.

New on Blinkit: get Lenskart powered glasses delivered in 10 minutes! 👓 No prescription needed. Simply open the Blinkit app, select your power from the dropdown (-0.25, -0.5, -0.75, -1.0, -1.5), pick your favourite colour, and check out. We’ve started this service in Delhi… pic.twitter.com/ejibbKItTr — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 22, 2025

Story highlights:

Blinkit has now announced the launch of delivery of powered glasses in 10 minutes. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced about the Lenskart launch in several cities. The service is now available in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

How is Blinkit planning expansion into instant delivery?

Highlighting it as part of Blinkit’s expansion into instant delivery of lifestyle products, after offering quick delivery of phones, Apple products, computer accessories, and even Airtel SIM cards earlier this year.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source











