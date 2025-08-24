Head 142, Green fiery century power Australia to consolation win against South Africa





New Delhi: Australia defeated South Africa by 276 runs in the third ODI and managed to avoid a clean sweep in the series. This match was completely in the name of Australian batsmen, in which Travis Head, captain Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green played brilliant innings and took the team to a huge score.

Fiery innings of Head, Marsh and Green

Australia won the toss and decided to bat first and scored a huge total of 431 runs in 50 overs by losing only two wickets. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh started the innings in a great way. Head scored 142 runs in just 103 balls, with a flurry of fours and sixes. Captain Marsh gave a strong base to the team by playing an innings of 100 runs in 106 balls. There was a partnership of 250 runs for the first wicket between the two. After this, Cameron Green batted in a stormy manner and returned unbeaten after scoring 118 runs in just 55 balls. Alex Carey also strengthened the team’s score by playing an unbeaten innings of 50 runs.

South Africa’s batting collapsed

South Africa’s team, which came out to chase the mountain-like target of 432 runs, looked under pressure from the very beginning. Captain Temba Bavuma returned to the pavilion after scoring just 19 runs while Aiden Markram could score only 2 runs. Although Tony de Zorzi raised some hope by scoring 33 and young batsman Dewald Brevis scored 49 runs, they too could not stay at the crease for long. The rest of the team’s batsmen looked completely helpless in front of the Australian bowlers and the whole team collapsed for 155 runs in just 24.5 overs.

Australian bowlers’ brilliance

For Australia, young bowler Cooper Connolly bowled lethally and took 4 wickets for 38 runs in 5 overs. Sean Abbott also showed his brilliance and took 3 wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs. Zampa and Bartlett got 1 wicket each. Due to these bowling performances, South African batsmen were not able to build a big partnership and the team was badly shattered.

Relief from victory

Even though Australia had already lost this series, this victory brought great relief for them. The return of confidence among the batsmen and the bowlers coming into rhythm are positive signs for the team. Especially the brilliant innings of Travis Head and Cameron Green gave a strong message to the team for the upcoming matches and ended the series with a win.

Story Highlights

Travis Head played a brilliant innings of 142 runs. Cameron Green scored 118 runs in just 55 balls. Cooper Connolly broke the back of South Africa by taking 4 wickets. Australia scored 431 runs and won by 276 runs.





