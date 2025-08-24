Home

India’s highest airport is at a height 10,682 feet, it’s located in…, famous for…

Located at a height of of 3,256 meters (10,682 feet) above sea level, Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport located is known as India’s highest airport.

India’s highest airport: You must have heard about the largest airport of the country, the busiest airport and airports, but have you heard about the airport which is known as the highest airport of India. Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, located in Leh, Ladakh is known as India’s highest airport. Built at an altitude of 3,256 meters (10,682 feet) above sea level, the airport is named after the respected Buddhist leader and politician of Ladakh, Kushok Bakula Rinpoche.

Serving as an important gateway connecting Ladakh to the rest of the country, the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport is not just a means of air travel.

Why is Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport so special?

Known for being the highest commercial airport of India, the airport is also one of the few highest airports in the world. Offering an unmatched view as soon as you get off the plane, visitors can see snowy mountains and open sky while visiting the place.

Why Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport is famous for tourism and connectivity?

Talking about the connectivity of the place, the road to Ladakh is often closed due to snowfall in winters. In such a situation, this airport connects people to cities like Delhi, Srinagar, Chandigarh. From here thousands of tourists start their journey to famous destinations like Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, Khardungla Pass. Also, this is a very important place from military and strategic point of view.

