Bigg Boss 19: Inside Salman Khan’s grand reality show house, with lavish interiors and hidden surprises – read everything here

Bigg Boss 19 is all set to start in next few hours. Ahead of the show, take a look at Bigg Boss 19 house here.

Finally, after a lot of wait and anticipation, Bigg Boss 19 is here. Within just a few hours, Salman Khan’s reality show will kick-start. Ahead of the much-loved show, pictures of the Bigg Boss 19 house have been making rounds on the internet. This time, the makers have decided to go with a rustic theme. The house, designed by art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Garud, is built around this year’s theme, ‘Gharwalon ki Sarkaar.’ The makers describe it not merely as a set, but as a central character that will drive the story.

Bigg Boss Season 19 House Look

This season of Salman Khan’s house has an outdoor camping vibe, with a rustic “cabin in the woods” look. The house looks no less than a dream.

The Garden Area

The garden area of the Bigg Boss 19 house is one such place where major discussions, arguments, tasks, and other activities take place.

The Swimming Poolside

Next to the garden is the swimming poolside, which has a vibrant green color with hints of wood.

Living Room

The living room of Bigg Boss 19 is grand, spacious, and beautifully designed. Also known as the seating area, it’s the place where the contestants will gather to meet host Salman Khan.

Confession Room

The eagle chair and dim lighting in the Bigg Boss 19 confession room add an extra layer of intrigue to the show.

Kitchen Area

The mega kitchen of Bigg Boss 19 is a sight to behold. The wooden patterns and rustic vibes add all the charm to the place.

Assembly Room

Another interesting addition is the BB 19 Assembly Room, which serves as the DNA of the Bigg Boss house this year.

Secret Room

The Bigg Boss 19 secret room is going to spice up the game with contestants revealing their true feelings.











