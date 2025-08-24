Home

He once played the adorable son in Kuch Na Kaho, shared screen space with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, and later disappeared from Bollywood. Today, he lives a very different life.

In 2003, Kuch Na Kaho released with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles. But apart from the star cast, a little boy won hearts — Parth Dave. He played Aditya, the son of Aishwarya’s character Namrata and Arabaz Khan’s Sanjeev. His innocent charm made the father-son bond in the film unforgettable.

Did Parth Dave act in other films?

Yes, Parth wasn’t just a one-film wonder. Before fading from the big screen, he was part of several Bollywood projects. He appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jodhaa Akbar, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Blackmail, Kidnap, and even Salman Khan’s Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

From comedy to period drama, Parth essayed the childhood versions of big stars and often played key family roles. At one point, he was among the most recognized child actors of his generation.

Where is Parth Dave now?

Today, Parth Dave is 30 years old and far removed from Bollywood’s spotlight. In November 2024, he tied the knot in a royal-style wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Pictures from his haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies flooded his Instagram feed, where he has more than 6,000 followers.

Though he no longer acts in films, Parth enjoys sharing glimpses of his personal life online. Before his wedding, he was even spotted at cricketer Hardik Pandya’s grand marriage celebrations, hinting that he still moves in high-profile circles.

Why did he leave films?

While Parth has never openly spoken about quitting acting, his silence on Bollywood and focus on personal life suggest a conscious choice. Many child actors struggle to transition into adult roles, and Parth may have preferred to step away rather than chase uncertain stardom.

Parth Dave’s journey reflects the reality of Bollywood child stars. Some like Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan rose to become icons, while others slipped quietly into different lives. Parth belongs to the latter group — once famous, now content with a private world away from cameras.











