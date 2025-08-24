Meet youngest contestant of Salman Khan’s reality show, at 21, she earns crores, is now set to create a stir, she is Ashnoor Kaur

Home

Bigg Boss 19: Meet youngest contestant of Salman Khan’s reality show, at 21, she earns crores, is now set to create a stir, she is…

This actress, who entertain people sing from the age of five. Now, she has turned to be the youngest contestant of Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19: The very famous reality show Bigg Boss 19 is all set to kick-start in a few hours. There are over a dozen contestants from every corner of the industry who will be becoming a part of the show. From Gaurav Khanna to Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar and more, many names have surfaced online. However, do you know who the youngest contestant of Bigg Boss 19 is? If not, keep scrolling to read about it!

Who is the Youngest Contestant of Bigg Boss 19?

While many contestants are from the TV industry, social media, and Bollywood, the youngest contestant in Bigg Boss 19 is none other than Ashnoor Kaur.

Who is Ashnoor Kaur?

Fondly remembered for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Ashnoor is a famous face from the TV industry. She started working at the age of five, and now it has been more than 13 years that she has been a part of the industry. Ashnoor is known for many superhit shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Apart from TV shows, she has also proven her acting skills in films like Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

What is Ashnoor Kaur’s Age?

You will find it hard to believe, but Ashnoor is just 21 years old, and despite her young age, she is minting money like anything. Apart from a strong presence in the industry, she also enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with more than 9 million followers on Instagram. She has also entered the business world, launching her own makeup brand from which she earns significantly.

From Ashnoor’s acting gigs to brand collaborations on Instagram, the youngest contestant of Bigg Boss is raking in mollahs.

