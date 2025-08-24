Home

Nikki Bhati murder case: Noida woman’s husband, who burnt his wife alive over dowry, shot in leg, sent to 14-Day judicial custody

In a recent development in the Nikki Bhati murder case, Greater Noida Police has shot the accused Vipin Bhati in leg as he attempted to flee custody.

Nikki Bhati and Vipin Bhati

Greater Noida murder case: In a significant turn of events on Sunday, police arrested the mother-in-law of the 26-year-old woman, who was allegedly burnt to death in a dowry case in Greater Noida. As a part of the investigation, the police shot her husband in leg as he attempted to flee custody and sent him to 14-day judicial custody. For those unversed, the family of the victim, Nikki, who was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws, claimed that she had been tortured since her marriage in 2016 by them for a dowry demand of Rs 36 lakh.

How has the police reacted to the case?

Sudhir Kumar, ADCP, Greater Noida, said, “Vipin Bhati was being escorted to recover the used flammable content bottle from the site in Greater Noida, meanwhile he snatched the gun of the Sub Inspector and tried to flee. He also opened fire on the police team and in self defence police shot in his leg. He was sent for treatment to the hospital.”

What are the allegations by victim’s father?

The victim’s father Bhikahri Singh said his daughters Kanchan (29) and Nikki (26) were married to brothers Rohit Bhati and Vipin Bhati, respectively, in 2016. “Since then they have been torturing both the daughters and demanded dowry.”

“They demanded a Scorpio car. We gave them, and again they demanded a bullet motorcycle, which we gave them. Their demands were increasing day by day. And after that they began demanding Rs 36 lakh from us,” he added.

‘Have no rumorse’ says accused husband

“I have no remorse. I haven’t killed her. She died on her own. Husbands and wives often have fights…it is very common,” he told news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)












