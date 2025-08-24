Home

Entertainment

Rajinikanth’s Coolie surpasses Ponniyin Selvan 1 in North America, becomes second-biggest Tamil blockbuster overseas after Jailer

In just 9 days, Rajinikanth’s Coolie raced past Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 in North America, setting a new overseas milestone.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has stormed the North American market. Within just 9 days, the film grossed USD 6.60 million, overtaking Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, which had ended its run at USD 6.46 million.

This achievement makes Coolie the second-highest-grossing Tamil film ever in North America, right behind Rajinikanth’s own Jailer (USD 6.83 million).

How fast did Coolie reach the milestone?

The pace has been extraordinary. On Day 9, Coolie collected USD 93,000, taking the total to USD 6.60 million. Out of this, the Telugu version contributed a striking USD 1.81 million, showing how the film’s appeal has gone beyond Tamil audiences.

In contrast, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 took weeks to reach USD 6.46 million. Coolie managed to cross it in barely a week and a half.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The film’s journey began with record-breaking previews, earning USD 3.04 million from premiere shows alone. The extended four-day opening weekend pushed it beyond USD 5 million swiftly.

While weekday numbers have dipped since, the strong start secured its historic run.

Coolie: Box office collection in India?

Back home, Coolie has had a similar story. After a mammoth opening, collections dipped on weekdays, except for its second Saturday, where it surged past Rs 10 crore.

As of Day 10, the India net stands at Rs 245.50 crore, with Tamil Nadu driving numbers and Telugu-speaking states contributing heavily.

How does it compare to Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1?

Mani Ratnam’s epic was a different cinematic beast. Adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic novel, Ponniyin Selvan starred Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Its cultural weight gave it a steady, long-lasting theatrical run.

Coolie, in contrast, is built as a mass entertainer fueled by Rajinikanth’s charisma. The cast includes Nagarjuna, Shoubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and even Aamir Khan, adding to its pan-India pull.

With Jailer’s record still standing at USD 6.83 million, the question is whether Coolie can climb just a bit higher to take the crown. Whatever the final tally, one thing is clear—Rajinikanth’s box office magic shows no signs of fading.











