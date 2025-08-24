Home

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s film slows after a thunderous start, worldwide total crosses Rs…

Rajinikanth’s Coolie stormed theatres with thunderous numbers but seems to be losing pace after its dream opening.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s gangster saga Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, made waves on release day, August 14. The film registered a jaw-dropping start, raking in Rs 65 crore net across India. By the end of its opening week, the collections touched Rs 229.65 crore, proving Rajini’s pull at the box office remains unmatched.

What are Coolie’s day 10 numbers?

As per early estimates, the film earned around Rs 6.84 crore net across languages on its 10th day. With this, its total domestic collection stands at Rs 242.34 crore. While still impressive, the dip reflects that the film is no longer running at the same fiery speed it began with.

Occupancy trends showed mixed signals: Tamil 31.33%, Hindi 12.95%, and Telugu 21.47% on Saturday.

How is Coolie performing worldwide?

Globally, the film has crossed Rs 450 crore in its extended first week. According to trade trackers, overseas markets contributed nearly Rs 167 crore to the total. In comparison, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, which released around the same time, touched the Rs 300 crore milestone worldwide.

Industry analyst Sumit Kadel wrote on X, “Coolie crosses Rs 450 crore gross worldwide in its extended first week, War 2 clocks Rs 300 crore milestone in the same period.”

Who are the stars of Coolie?

Apart from Rajinikanth, the ensemble cast includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Soubin Shahir, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat. Shot across Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam and Bangkok, the film was released in multiple formats — IMAX, D-Box and 4DX — adding to the grand theatrical feel.

When will Coolie release on OTT?

Theatrical buzz aside, the film is expected to arrive on streaming soon. Industry reports suggest that Coolie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 11, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

Despite slowing down after its massive opening, Coolie remains one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year. The film’s worldwide haul, combined with a likely strong OTT run, cements Rajinikanth’s status as a force who can still command the box office spotlight.











