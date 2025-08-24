Home

‘Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s daughter looks just like…’ Video of Dua accidentally revealed, netizens react

A video has circulated online, exposing Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s daughter’s face. Here’s how netizens react!

Bollywood’s most admired couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been quite protective of their daughter Dua. Since her birth, the couple hasn’t revealed the face of their little munchkin yet and have requested paparazzi to not click her pictures. But now, a video has circulated online, exposing her face and stirring outrage among fans.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s baby’s face revealed

In the viral video, Dua was seen sitting on Deepika’s lap, with the footage clearly capturing her face for the first time. Deepika sported an all-white outfit and a mask that covered her face. As soon as she saw someone filming her daughter, Deepika asked the person to stop recording. However, the video was still posted on social media.

Netizens REACT to Dua’s viral video

As the video went viral, some fans were excited to see the baby’s face, with many calling her the carbon copy of her father. While some slammed the uploader for posting the video without the couple’s permission. One user wrote, “I don’t think you should be posting this especially if the parents haven’t given consent. Doesn’t matter if she’s a celeb baby but she’s too young and this is morally wrong…” Another tweeted, “It’s completely wrong as she clearly doesn’t want her pictures to be out. Please take it down.”

Another user added, “Doesn’t matter if she’s a celeb baby—she’s too young and this is morally wrong.” One tweeted, “You can’t record their daughter without their permission.”

When Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone introduced Dua on social media

Born on September 8, 2024, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared the first picture of their baby on the occasion of Deepawali 2024. Sharing an adorable snap of Dua’s feet, the couple wrote, “Dua Padukone Singh | ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his much-awaited release Dhurandhar, scheduled to be out in December this year. Deepika, on the other hand, has Shah Rukh Khan’s King and Atlee’s next in her pipeline.











