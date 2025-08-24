Salman Khan leaves fans stunned on premiere night, admits ‘Kabhi saccha pyaar…’

Home

Bigg Boss 19’s premiere night was full of excitement and surprises, but the biggest shock came from host Salman Khan by confessing he has never experienced “true love,” sparking curiosity and making headlines instantly.

Bigg Boss 19’s much-awaited premiere night was filled with excitement, surprises, and some candid moments. Amid the glamour and the star-studded atmosphere, the show’s host, Salman Khan, surprised everyone with a heartfelt confession to contestants Tanya Mittal and Zeeshan Quadri about his personal life. Known for his charismatic presence and strong screen persona, Salman stunned the audience when he admitted that he had never experienced “saccha pyaar” (true love).

What did Salman Khan say?

During the on-stage interaction, Tanya expressed her excitement about entering the Bigg Boss house and shared a lighthearted chat with Salman. When Salman casually asked about her favorite film, Tanya quickly answered with “Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo,” one of Salman’s hit movies. This sparked a spontaneous moment when Tanya, curious, asked Salman a personal question, “Kya saccha pyaar hamesha adhura reh jaata hai? (Does true love always remain incomplete?)” Salman, known for his candidness and humor, paused for a moment before surprising everyone with his reply. He joked, “Mujhe saccha pyaar hua hi nahi hai ab tak.”

The discussion around Salman Khan’s statement soon became the highlight of social media, especially when he linked his thoughts on love to his famous relationships with actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan and his relationships

Salman Khan’s relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani began in the late 1980s after they met on a film set. Their romance was serious and lasted for several years, with many expecting the couple to get married. However, over time, differences emerged, and they eventually parted ways. His relationship with Aishwarya Rai started in the late 1990s and quickly became one of Bollywood’s most famous love stories. They were often seen as the perfect couple, but constant media attention and misunderstandings led to their breakup after a few years.

How was Salman Khan’s relationship with Katrina Kaif?

Later, Salman Khan dated Katrina Kaif, who was relatively new to Bollywood when they first met on the sets of a film. Their relationship quickly caught the media’s attention, with fans eagerly following every update. Over the years, their bond grew stronger, and they shared many memorable moments both on and off-screen. However, their relationship faced its share of ups and downs, fueled by rumors and busy schedules. Despite eventually parting ways, Salman and Katrina have always spoken respectfully about each other in public, and their chemistry on screen remains memorable.

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Highlights

Salman Khan’s heartfelt confession about never finding true love added an emotional touch to the Bigg Boss 19 premiere, captivating fans and viewers.











