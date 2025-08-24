Home

News

Shivakumar joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra, calls Congress leader’s yatra a ‘Game Changer for Bihar’

Shivakumar held discussions with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on the sidelines of the programme, his office said in a statement.

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar joined Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. During the yatra, Shivakumar asserted that Congress is committed to protecting Kannada pride and fostering harmony. He was accompanied by Congress MLAs from Karnataka. “From Karnataka to Bihar, our fight for democracy continues! Glad to join fellow Congress MLAs from Karnataka for the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar,” the Karnataka Deputy CM wrote on X.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, is aimed at highlighting what the Congress calls the BJP’s attempts to subvert democracy and ‘steal mandates’ through electoral malpractices.

From Karnataka to Bihar, our fight for democracy continues! Glad to join fellow Congress MLAs from Karnataka for the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. Here we join hands, and strengthen Shri @rahulgandhi’s voice – already echoing across the country. One Nation – One Vote.… pic.twitter.com/d89xQ5VXvd — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 23, 2025

Shivakumar rejects ‘misleading images’ on Voter Adhikar Yatra

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday rejected “false and misleading” social media claims that he was made to stand outside a jeep during the Congress-led Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, accusing BJP-linked handles of running a “smear campaign”.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In a post on ‘X’, Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, said the image being circulated was taken before he joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the jeep that led the yatra to the Circuit House in Purnia.

“It’s unfortunate (but not surprising) to see BJP-affiliated handles obsess over photo angles, seating arrangements, and who greeted whom-instead of addressing the real issue: vote chori,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar held discussions with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on the sidelines of the programme, his office said in a statement.











