Star India cricketer criticizes Gautam Gambhir’s new approach, warns of injury risk

The Indian team management has implemented the Bronco Test, but star India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has raised concerns, warning that frequent changes in training regimes could increase the risk of injuries.



In Indian cricket, there are now several ways to assess a player’s fitness besides the Yo-Yo Test. According to several reports, Gautam Gambhir’s new Indian team management has implemented a brand-new test called the Bronco Test. This test, which is frequently used in football and rugby, assesses a player’s capacity for recovery and aerobic endurance.

Five shuttle runs of 20 m, 40 m, and 60 m each must be completed in a row without stopping. The five sets total 1,200 meters, and the time it takes to complete them is recorded, faster times signify greater fitness levels. Star India cricketer R Ashwin, has now expressed concerns about this Test.

R Ashwin explained the training regime

In a video on his YouTube channel, R Ashwin explained that changes in a training regime can be very challenging for players and may even result in multiple injuries.

“I have always asked the trainers. When the trainers change, the testing mechanism changes. The trainer changes, the training schemes change. When this happens, players go through a lot of difficulty,” Ashwin said.

“As a player, if you keep changing training schemes, it is virtually very difficult for the players. In many cases, it could also lead to injuries. I am not denying that, it has led to injuries. From 2017 to 2019, I was searching for my training scheme. I have endured this. Soham Desai knows all about this,” the legendary spinner added.

R Ashwin also mentioned that all he wants is consistency. He suggested that whenever a new trainer joins, they should work alongside the outgoing trainer for six months to a year to ensure a proper handover.

“I just want to raise some questions. As a player, the problem is one of continuity. I would really like some continuity. It is important to give that. I would just want that whenever a new trainer comes in, he should work with the outgoing trainer for six months to one year to give the handover,”

