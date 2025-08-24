August 24, 2025

Connect with Us

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Thumbnail-8.png

Salman Khan leaves fans stunned on premiere night, admits ‘Kabhi saccha pyaar…’

reporter August 24, 2025
Untitled-design-2025-08-24T232219.043.png

Bigg Boss 19: Who is Awez Darbar? A choreographer, ‘devar’ of Gauhar Khan, and son of…

reporter August 24, 2025
Untitled-design-2025-08-16T065214.524-1.png

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth’s film continues to remain steady, earned Rs…

reporter August 24, 2025

You may have missed

Thumbnail-8.png

Salman Khan leaves fans stunned on premiere night, admits ‘Kabhi saccha pyaar…’

reporter August 24, 2025
Untitled-design-2025-08-24T232219.043.png

Bigg Boss 19: Who is Awez Darbar? A choreographer, ‘devar’ of Gauhar Khan, and son of…

reporter August 24, 2025
Untitled-design-2025-08-16T065214.524-1.png

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth’s film continues to remain steady, earned Rs…

reporter August 24, 2025
Thumbnail-9.png

Who is Nagma Mirajkar, influencer who has entered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, has featured in ad with Deepika Padukone?

reporter August 24, 2025