These two politicians are likely to become part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, they are…

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is creating a buzz with its theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” hinting at a political twist and potential political contestants this season.

Season 19 of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is already generating massive buzz ahead of its premiere. Known as television’s most controversial reality show, this season seems set to push boundaries even further. With the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, speculations are rife that Bigg Boss 19 might feature a political twist, with contestants possibly coming from the political arena. This possibility has caught the attention of both fans and critics, adding a new layer of curiosity to the much-anticipated season.

Who are these contestants?

Fueling these rumours, a high-security vehicle was recently seen entering the Bigg Boss set, escorted by several guards. The unusual presence of heavy security has led many to believe that a political figure might be part of the show this time. Social media went into a frenzy, with users guessing names like Tej Pratap Yadav and AAP leader Atishi Marlena. While there’s been no official confirmation yet, the sighting has only added fuel to the fire that Bigg Boss 19 may feature a never-before-seen mix of glamour and governance.

Who is Tej Pratap Yadav?

Tej Pratap Yadav is an Indian politician from Bihar. He is the elder son of former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. He belongs to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party and has served as a Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Tej Pratap has also held the position of Minister for Health in the Bihar government.

Who is Atishi Marlena?

Atishi Marlena is an Indian politician, educator, and policy maker associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). She currently serves as a Cabinet Minister in the Delhi Government, handling key portfolios like Education, Finance, and Public Works. Atishi is known for her work in transforming Delhi’s public school system. She studied at Delhi University and later at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar. A prominent face of AAP, she’s respected for her progressive reforms and strong educational background.

More about Bigg Boss 19

This year’s lineup includes actor Gaurav Khanna, known for his role in Anupamaa, and social media stars Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, and rapper Dino James also bring their fanbase to the house. Other names include Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha, Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri, and popular YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. From the gaming world, Payal Dhare (aka Payal Gaming) joins the show, along with Polish actress Natalia Janoszek who brings an international touch. Actor Abhishek Bajaj, writer Zeishan Quadri of Gangs of Wasseypur fame, comedian Pranit More, veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand, model Tanya Mittal, and reality TV face Baseer Ali complete the list.

