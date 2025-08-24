Home

Entertainment

This 2005 blockbuster’s sequel lost Salman Khan, with the producer’s son being the reason; now a whole new cast is lined up, movie name is…

The sequel to 2005’s comedy blockbuster No Entry is on its way, but this time without Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, or Fardeen Khan.

Producer Boney Kapoor has officially confirmed that No Entry’s sequel will be made. But to everyone’s surprise, Salman Khan will not be part of it. Reports suggest that personal tensions between Salman and the Kapoor family led to this situation.

A source quoted in Hindustan Times said, “The truth is very clear that Salman’s problem is with Boney Kapoor (the producer) and Arjun Kapoor. That’s why Boney had no option but to cast a completely new team instead of bringing back the original stars.”

What Went Wrong Between Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor?

The rift reportedly began when Arjun Kapoor started dating Malaika Arora, the ex-wife of Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan. Since then, Salman and Arjun have not shared good terms, which also strained ties with Boney Kapoor.

This left the producer with little choice but to move ahead without Salman in the sequel.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Why Did Boney Kapoor Change the Entire Star Cast?

In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, Boney Kapoor admitted, “We had to change the entire cast. It’s our loss that we couldn’t retain the original team. We waited almost 8–10 years, but things did not work out. We will miss Salman, Anil and Fardeen, because they were the heart of No Entry.”

He further said, “Time passed, and the chance slipped away. Salman is a wonderful human being, Anil is a brilliant actor and brother, and Fardeen is one of the nicest people I’ve known. But now we are moving forward with a fresh set of younger actors, hoping the audience will accept them.”

New Cast of No Entry 2?

According to reports, the sequel — tentatively titled No Entry Mein Entry — will feature Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The project aims to capture the same comedy energy but with a new generation of stars.

The original No Entry

Released in 2005, No Entry became one of Bollywood’s biggest comedy hits. The film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan alongside Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly. The trio’s comic timing and quirky storyline made it a blockbuster.

Fans were naturally expecting the same actors in the sequel, but the new casting twist has changed everything.

While fans may miss the original “No Entry Boys,” the big question is whether the younger cast can recreate the same magic. With Boney Kapoor’s production and a star mix of Varun, Diljit, and Arjun, expectations remain high.











