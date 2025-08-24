This flop action thriller was made on budget of Rs 90 crore, became box office disaster, earned only Rs 9 crore, movie is…, lead actors were…

Home

This film, which was produced on the staggering budget of Rs 90 crore, failed to met the expectations and standards of an action thriller due to which it was rejected by the masses.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema, high expectations often accompany films with substantial budgets and star-studded casts. Such was the case with a Telugu-language spy action thriller released in April 2023. Despite the anticipation, the film faced challenges post-release, struggling to resonate with audiences and critics alike.

Which film is this?

The film in question is Agent, directed by Surender Reddy and starring Telugu megastar Akkineni Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. Alongside him, the film features Malayalam superstar Mammootty in a crucial role as RAW chief Colonel Mahadev, and Bollywood actor Dino Morea as the antagonist known as “The God.” Sakshi Vaidya plays the female lead, marking her Telugu debut, while Vikramjeet Virk also appears in a supporting role.

What is the storyline?

The storyline of Agent follows the journey of a rebellious young man named Ramakrishna alias Ricky (played by Akhil Akkineni), who dreams of becoming a RAW agent. Known for his unpredictable nature and fearless attitude, Ricky is finally recruited for a top-secret mission. Under the guidance of Colonel Mahadev (Mammootty), he is sent to take down an international terrorist syndicate led by Dharma, aka The God (Dino Morea), a former RAW agent turned rogue. As Ricky dives deep into the mission, the film unfolds a mix of intense action, emotional drama, and betrayal, all set against the backdrop of national security.

How was the box office reception of Agent?

With a substantial budget of approximately Rs 90 crore, the movie was anticipated to be a major hit. In its opening week, it garnered around Rs 10.05 crore in India, with a worldwide gross of approximately Rs 13.4 crore. These figures fell short of expectations, leading to the film being labeled a commercial failure. Producer Anil Sunkara publicly acknowledged the film’s shortcomings, attributing the issues to commencing production without a finalized script and promising to learn from the experience.

More about Agent

For viewers interested in assessing the film firsthand, Agent became available for streaming on SonyLIV starting March 29, 2024. On IMDb, the film holds a rating of 4.1 out of 10, reflecting the mixed reception from audiences.

Agent is a Telugu-language spy action thriller directed by Surender Reddy, featuring Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty. The film’s narrative centers on a young man’s journey to join RAW and his mission against a terrorist organization. Despite high expectations, the film received mixed reviews, with criticism directed at its screenplay and narrative coherence. Financially, the film underperformed, earning approximately Rs 13.4 crore worldwide against a Rs 90 crore budget.

Agent serves as case study in the importance of cohesive storytelling and thorough pre-production planning in filmmaking, despite having a buffet of star actors.











