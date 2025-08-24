Home

Sports

WATCH: Travis Head ‘horns’ celebration after scoring century against South Africa in 3rd ODI, video goes viral

Travis Head celebrated with his iconic ‘horns’ gesture after scoring a century in the 3rd ODI against South Africa. Have you seen the viral video capturing this thrilling moment?



WATCH: Travis Head ‘horns’ celebration after scoring century against South Africa in 3rd ODI, video goes viral

New Delhi: Australia was looking for a strong hero to avoid an embarrassing clean sweep at home, and Travis Head did just that in the third ODI. Head batted brilliantly at the Great Barrier Reef Arena and gave the team a chance to save its self-respect. His aggressive century strengthened the Australian innings and put pressure on the opposition bowlers.

Head’s explosive century

After some weak performances, Head returned with full force in the third ODI. He adopted a no-risk attitude from the beginning and kept every South African bowler on the target of his bat. His brilliant century in 80 balls, which was the seventh century of his ODI career, was an example of his aggressive play. During this century, he hit 17 fours and 5 sixes. Head’s innings eventually ended at 142 runs in 103 balls, and as soon as he was out, the spectators in the stadium stood up and saluted him.

Australia’s record-breaking innings

Australia won the toss and decided to bat first, and Travis Head and captain Mitchell Marsh attacked the South African bowlers fiercely. The pair shared a 250-run partnership for the first wicket, with both players scoring centuries. Head’s aggression changed the course of the match, while Marsh’s steady innings gave the team a strong base.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Cameron Green’s fast century

Cameron Green batted brilliantly in the final overs to take Australia’s score to 431/2. Green scored a century in just 47 balls, which was the second fastest century in Australia’s ODI history. Alex Carey’s explosive short innings also added to the team’s score. Due to this record-breaking innings, South African bowlers looked completely defeated.

Australia’s explosive win

Australia eventually finished the third ODI by scoring 431/2. With this innings, the team saved some pride in the series and gave the audience an exciting game experience. The partnership of Head, Marsh, and Green was the biggest feature of this match.

Story Highlights

Travis Head played an explosive innings of 142 runs in 103 balls. Head and Marsh put on 250 runs for the first wicket. Cameron Green scored Australia’s second fastest ODI century in 47 balls. Australia won the third ODI by scoring 431/2.











