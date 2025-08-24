Home

Here’s what Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s newly-built bungalow looks like; first full view goes viral, Have a look!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s dreamy mansion is finally completed and ready for the couple to move in. Reports suggest that the bungalow is worth Rs 250 crore, and originally belonged to Ranbir’s grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, before being passed down to his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Now, Ranbir and Alia might soon shift in their new house, carrying forward the Kapoor legacy.

Video of their six-storey mansion is doing rounds on the internet. The celebrity couple’s home blends simplicity with luxury and aesthetics. Each balcony features a row of plants, perfectly complementing the stone-grey structure. There is also extravagant chandeliers illuminating up their living space on the first floor. Take a look!

Ranbir Kapoor’s new bungalow simple and elegant ✨ pic.twitter.com/dkfaLYrkmH — (@behind_you_rk) August 23, 2025

While details of the full house, including interiors are yet to be unveiled, both Ranbir and Alia, along with their daughter Raha, have been frequently spotted at the construction site to keep tabs about the house. Over the past few years, mom, Neetu Kapoor has also been captured numerous times by the paps.

The property carries an emotional significance for Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt. According to reports, the six-storey property, valued at Rs 250 crore, is set to be registered in their daughter, Raha’s name.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to collaborate for second time, following Brahmastra (2022), in Love & War. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

First glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s newly-built bungalow goes viral Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s dreamy mansion is worth Rs 250 crore The property is reportedly set to be registered in their daughter, Raha’s name











