Home

Entertainment

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan Jr NTR’s film no longer YRF spy universe’ lowest grosser, beats Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger

Despite the negative impact of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2, after seeing rapid growth, the film has managed to beat Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger.

Not every sequel guarantees a triumph in the high-stakes world of cinematic universes. Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2, the latest installment in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, entered theaters with immense anticipation, boasting a star-studded cast and high-octane action sequences. Despite the initial buzz, the film faced challenges in maintaining momentum at the box office, but due to a significant jump and growth it has managed to beat Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, helmed by Kabir Khan.

How much has War 2 earned?

Despite opening to mixed reviews, War 2 witnessed a noticeable surge during the Independence Day weekend. The film saw a 55% spike in domestic collections on its second Saturday, earning Rs 6.25 crore net, up from Rs 4 crore on Friday. As of now, War 2 has earned Rs 214.50 crore net (Rs 256 crore gross) in India. On the global front, the film has collected under $9 million (around Rs 74 crore), taking its total worldwide gross to approximately Rs 330 crore. As per Sacnilk, on its 11th day, the film has managed to earn Rs 4.71 crore at domestic box office.

How War 2 has surpassed Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger?

War 2, the sixth film in YRF’s Spy Universe, had a shaky run at the box office with a steep 70% drop, raising concerns that it might be the first in the franchise to fall short of breaking even. While those worries still exist, the film has managed to edge past the global earnings of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger, which had grossed Rs 321 crore. This means War 2 is no longer the franchise’s lowest earner. However, when it comes to audience turnout, it still ranks below all the other Spy Universe films, including Tiger 3. Currently, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan holds the top spot in the YRF Spy Universe with a worldwide total of Rs 1,050 crore.

More about War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 features Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, alongside Jr NTR making his Bollywood debut as the antagonist. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor and Varun Badola in pivotal roles. Despite high expectations and a significant budget estimated between Rs 300–400 crore, War 2 received mixed-to-negative reviews, with critics praising the performances and action sequences but criticizing the screenplay and visual effects.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Story Highlights

War 2 is the sixth film in YRF’s Spy Universe, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. Despite a slow start, it surpassed Ek Tha Tiger in worldwide gross. The film’s total worldwide gross stands at Rs 330 crore. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan remains the highest-grossing film in the Spy Universe, earning over Rs 1,050 crore worldwide.

War 2 showcases the challenges of sustaining a cinematic universe, highlighting that even with stellar cast and high production values, audience reception remains unpredictable.











