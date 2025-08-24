Home

The Government of India set up the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) in 1962.

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the world’s leading space organisation. From Chandrayaan to Mangalyaan and Surya Mission, it has numerous achievements to its name, and these are discussed all over the world. ISRO is adept at completing big projects on a low budget.

Establishment of INCOSPAR in 1962

The Government of India set up the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) in 1962. Initially, resources for space research in India were very limited, and scientists had to conduct experiments with the help of simple equipment and basic technology. Still, with the idea of ​​making India self-reliant in this field, the foundation of a committee was laid, which is called ISRO today.

Earlier, its name was not ISRO. The INCOSPAR was India’s first formal space research committee, which gave direction to the initial experiments of space technology. INCOSPAR was headed by Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. His leadership did not limit the committee to research only, but turned it towards a concrete mission. This vision later became the foundation of ISRO.

How did INCOSPAR become ISRO?

Given its increasing projects and research, it was not enough to limit it to just one committee. The country now needed an independent agency. Which could work at the national level. And for this reason, the foundation was laid to change INCOSPAR.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was formed in the year 1969. Dr. Vikram Sarabhai’s contribution to ISRO is legendary. The reason for changing the name was that India had a full-fledged space organisation.

ISRO today

With new responsibilities and a big vision, this organisation started the work of taking India’s space programme to new heights. Today, ISRO is counted among the top space agencies not only of India but of the world. From small satellites to interplanetary missions, it has many achievements to its credit. ISRO helps in space missions of other countries as well.

