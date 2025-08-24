Home

Coolie OTT release: When and where you can watch Rajinikanth’s action thriller?

Following its theatrical run, Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will be available for streaming on THIS platform.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie released in cinemas amid much fanfare and excitement. Despite mix reviews, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial emerged as a commercial success, becoming Tamil cinema’s highest-grosser so far. If you are awaiting to watch this action thriller in a relax setup of your home, here’s where you catch Coolie on OTT.

Rajnikanth’s Coolie will stream on THIS platform

Coolie marks Rajinikanth’s first-ever collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, one of the most finest filmmakers we have. The film released in theatres on August 14, and has already amassed Rs 250 crore in Indian itself. Following its theatrical run, Coolie will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video- as it is film’s official streaming partner.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Kaali Venkat, Kanna Ravi, Aamir Khan and others. Well, you can expect Coolie’s OTT arrival between September 25 and October 9 as the theatrical movie’s digital release occurs in a six-to-eight-week window. However, neither the makers nor streaming partners have confirmed anything on Coolie’s OTT release date yet.

Coolie box office collection

In just two weeks, Coolie has earned Rs 468 crore at the global box office, according to trade tracking websites. With an upswing in collections, the Rajinikanth-starrer has surpassed the lifetime collections of Tiger 3 (Rs 464 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki (Rs 454 crore).

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial faced tough a box office clash with War 2; however Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s spy thriller is currently in Rs 300 crore club. Coolie is now set to reach the Rs 500 crore mark nearly next week. Moreover, Rajnikanth’s 171st movie has already become the third-highest grosser of 2025, surpassing Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.











