Home

Entertainment

Who is Kunickaa Sadanand, actress who will be featuring in Bigg Boss 19, got pregnant before marriage, had affair with Kumar Sanu?

Kunickaa Sadanand, a prominent 90s Bollywood actress, has entered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19. Let’s find out who she is.

Kunickaa Sadanand, a seasoned actress known for her impactful roles in Bollywood during the 1990s, has made a notable entry into Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 house. Her participation in the reality show brings a blend of experience and resilience, promising to add depth to the season’s dynamics.

Who is Kunickaa Sadanand?

Kunickaa’s journey in the entertainment industry began in the late 1980s, with her debut in the film Kabrastan (1988). She gained recognition for her performances in movies like Beta, Gumraah, and Khiladi, often portraying strong supporting characters. Beyond acting, she ventured into music, releasing pop albums such as Lakhon Mein Ek (1996) and Joombish (2006). Her versatility extended to television, with roles in serials like Sanjog Se Bani Sangini and Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls.

Kunickaa’s collaborations with Salman Khan

Kunickaa Sadanand has worked alongside Salman Khan in a few notable films during the 1990s, particularly in supporting roles. One of their key collaborations was in Karan Arjun, a blockbuster where she played a supporting role while Salman starred in a lead role opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Their screen presence, though limited in direct interaction, was part of the strong ensemble cast that contributed to the film’s success. She was also part of the same industry circuit during the era when Salman Khan rose to superstardom, leading to appearances together at events and within shared film projects, notably in Sooraj Barjatya’s.

How was Kunickaa Sadanand’s personal life?

Kunickaa Sadanand’s life has been marked by resilience and bold choices. After two failed marriages and raising two sons as a single mother, she faced public scrutiny in the 1990s over her alleged affair with singer Kumar Sanu. She also bravely spoke about becoming pregnant before marriage, a taboo at the time, but stood firm in her decisions. Reinventing herself, she earned degrees in law and forensics and became a legal advocate in 2018. Passionate about social work, she also runs Tara Charitable Trust and supports children’s welfare through NGO CHIP.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Story Highlights

Bigg Boss 19 Entry: Kunickaa Sadanand joins the reality show, bringing her extensive experience in the entertainment industry. Diverse Career: From acting in films and television to releasing music albums and practicing law, Kunickaa showcases a multifaceted professional journey. Personal Resilience: She has navigated complex personal relationships and challenges, maintaining a focus on personal growth and education. Social Commitment: Through her charitable trust and NGO involvement, Kunickaa actively contributes to societal betterment.

Kunickaa Sadanand’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 is anticipated to bring a unique perspective to the show, reflecting her rich tapestry of experiences in both her personal and professional life.











