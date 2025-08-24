Home

Who is Mridul Tiwari, youtuber, who won audience voting in Bigg Boss 19, once became part of a serious controversy?

Bigg Boss 19 is live with fresh faces, and social media star Mridul Tiwari is one of the new contestants. Here’s all that you need to know about the 24-year-old sensation.

Mridul Tiwari, a popular YouTuber and social media personality, made his official entry into the Bigg Boss 19 house. Known for his engaging content and digital presence, Mridul has carved a niche for himself in the crowded world of online entertainment. His inclusion in the show is expected to bring a fresh and youthful vibe, adding to the excitement of the current season.

How Mridul Tiwari entered Bigg Boss 19?

Mridul Tiwari earned his spot in Bigg Boss 19 through the unique segment called “Janta Ka Faisla”, a public voting initiative introduced this season. As part of the show’s new twist, the makers allowed fans to choose between select contestants even before the official premiere. Mridul, won massive support from the audience and beat out other contenders, including Shahbaz Badesha (Shehnaaz Gill’s brother), to secure his entry into the Bigg Boss house.

Who is Mridul Tiwari?

Mridul gained fame through his YouTube channel which he started in 2018, where he shares a variety of videos, including lifestyle vlogs, challenges, and comedic sketches. His relatable and entertaining content has won him a substantial fan base, especially among younger audiences. His confident and candid style has made him stand out on social media, which likely contributed to his selection as a contestant on one of India’s most popular reality shows.

How much wealth does Mridul Tiwari have?

As per reports, Mridul Tiwari, aka “The Mridul”, has an estimated net worth of Rs 8-10 crore. He earns around Rs 10-15 lakhs monthly from YouTube and an additional Rs 1–2 crore from brand deals. Known for his luxury lifestyle, he owns cars like the Lamborghini Huracan and Porsche 718, and lives in a lavish bungalow in Noida. At just 24, he’s one of India’s top digital creators with over 15 million subscribers.

What was the Lamborghini controversy involving Mridul Tiwari?

In March 2025, YouTuber Mridul Tiwari became embroiled in controversy when his red Lamborghini Huracán was involved in a high-speed accident in Noida’s Sector 94. The vehicle, driven by Deepak Kumar, a car dealer from Jaipur, during a test drive, struck two laborers working near an under-construction site. Both victims sustained leg fractures but were reported to be out of danger.

Following the incident, a video surfaced showing Deepak asking, “Koi mar gaya hai idhar?” (“Has anyone died here?”), which quickly went viral and intensified public scrutiny. Although Mridul was not present during the accident, the car was registered in his name, leading to widespread media attention. Police later clarified that Mridul was attempting to sell the vehicle and had authorized the test drive.

Mridul Tiwari’s journey from a YouTube creator to a Bigg Boss 19 contestant reflects his rising popularity amongst youth.











