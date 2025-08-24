Home

Entertainment

Who is Nagma Mirajkar, influencer who has entered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, has featured in ad with Deepika Padukone?

Popular Indian digital creator Nagma Mirajkar has stepped into the Bigg Boss 19 house, bringing her signature charm to the new season. Let’s have a quick look at her.

Nagma Mirajkar, a prominent Indian digital creator, has officially entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, adding a dynamic flair to the reality show’s latest season. Known for her engaging lifestyle and dance content on social media, Nagma’s participation is anticipated to bring a fresh and vibrant energy to the show.

Who is Nagma Mirajkar?

Nagma Mirajkar is a popular Indian digital content creator, social media influencer, and former TikTok star. She gained fame through her lip-sync and dance videos, and later expanded her presence on Instagram and YouTube. With a strong background in fashion and lifestyle, she has collaborated with several brands and influencers over the years. Nagma holds an MBA and has also worked as a content strategist before stepping into the digital limelight.

Apart from her social media fame, Nagma has also ventured into music videos and advertising. She has collaborated with well-known digital stars like Sunny Chopra, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Anirudh Sharma in multiple music videos. In 2019, she gained attention for her appearance in the Punjabi song Kuch Kuch, which boosted her popularity in the entertainment scene. Earlier, in 2018, she was seen in a major ad campaign for Jaquar Lighting, where she shared screen space with Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone.

What bond does Nagma have with Awez Darbar?

Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar, who entered Bigg Boss 19 together, shared a close and much-publicized relationship for several years. Both being popular content creators, they often collaborated on dance videos, lip-syncs, and social media posts, which made them one of the most admired couples in the Indian digital space. Their chemistry and on-screen presence were widely loved by fans, and they were often seen supporting each other’s work. However, reports suggest that the two eventually parted ways, though neither has publicly confirmed the reasons for their split.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What relation do Nagma Mirajkar and Gauahar Khan have?

Nagma Mirajkar shares a cordial relationship with Gauahar Khan through her close bond with Awez Darbar, who is Gauahar’s brother-in-law. Awez, a popular dancer and content creator, is married to Gauahar’s sister-in-law Zaid Darbar. Nagma and Awez were also rumored to be in a relationship in the past, which brought her even closer to the Darbar-Khan family. She was also seen attending Gauahar’s baby shower, reflecting friendly ties between them.

Story Highlights

Nagma Mirajkar enters Bigg Boss 19, bringing her digital influencer charm to the show. Nagma Mirajkar is also a former TikTok star who rose to fame through lip-sync and dance videos. She holds an MBA and worked as a content strategist before becoming a full-time influencer and entertainer. Her relationship with Awez Darbar and indirect family connection with Gauahar Khan also kept her in the news.

Nagma Mirajkar’s participation in Bigg Boss 19 marks a significant milestone in her career, transitioning from digital platforms to mainstream television.











