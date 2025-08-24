Home

Who is Neelam Giri, actress, who entered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 house has 49 lakh followers on social media?

Bhojpuri star Neelam Giri made a striking entry into Bigg Boss. Here’s a brief look at her journey and career.

Bhojpuri superstar Neelam Giri has made a dazzling entry into Salman Khan’s host show Bigg Boss 19, grabbing instant attention with her charm and screen presence, marking a significant milestone in her career. Known for her captivating performances and vibrant screen presence, Neelam’s participation is expected to bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the reality show.

Who is Neelam Giri?

Born on June 19, 1997, in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, Neelam hails from a middle-class family. She completed her schooling and graduation in Patna. Her father owns a hardware shop, and she shares a close bond with her two younger brothers and elder sister.

How did Neelam begin her career?

Neelam’s journey into the entertainment industry began with her passion for acting and dancing. She started by creating videos on TikTok, which garnered significant attention. Her talent caught the eye of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, who offered her a role in the music video “Dhaniya Hamar Naya Baadi Ho” in 2020. The song’s success catapulted her into the limelight. Following her debut, Neelam made her film debut with Babul (2021), where her performance was well-received. She went on to star in several Bhojpuri films, including Ijjat Ghar, Tun Tun, Kalakand, and Just Married. Her collaborations with prominent actors like Pravesh Lal Yadav, brother of Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua” and Khesari Lal Yadav further solidified her position in the industry.

What controversy is related to Neelam Giri?

Neelam Giri’s soaring popularity in the Bhojpuri film industry has also come with its share of controversies, the most talked-about being her rumored link-up with co-star Pravesh Lal Yadav. Their frequent collaborations, on-screen chemistry, and public appearances together led to speculation about a possible off-screen relationship. What added fuel to the fire was the fact that Pravesh is already married, which made the rumors even more sensational in the media. While neither Neelam nor Pravesh publicly confirmed or denied the relationship, gossip mills ran wild. Some fans even accused her of being the reason behind tensions in Pravesh’s personal life, although no concrete evidence supported such claims.

More about Neelam Giri

Neelam is highly active on social media, particularly Instagram, where she shares dance videos, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and personal moments. Her engaging content has earned her a substantial following, making her one of the most followed Bhojpuri actresses as she amasses 49 lakh followers on her social media.

Neelam Giri’s transition from regional cinema to a national reality show platform signifies her ambition and versatility.











