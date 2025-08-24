Home

Quick reaction missiles and laser strikes: Why India’s Integrated Air Defense Weapon System is a game changer against Pakistan and China, India can now…

In a matter of bad news for China and Pakistan, India successfully conducted the maiden flight tests of an integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS).

In this image posted on Aug. 24, 2025, DRDO successfully conducts maiden flight tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) (PTI image)

New Delhi: In a significant good news relating to India’s defence sector and a matter of bad news for Pakistan and China, India has successfully conducted the maiden flight tests of an integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS). India tested the IADWS, demonstrating its growing military capabilities. Notably, the IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system consisting of indigenous quick reaction surface-to-air missiles (QRSAM). Here are all the details you need to know about the IADWS and how it will help India in its air defence.

Why is the IADWS test important for India?

Coming three-and-half months after Operation Sindoor, the IADWS test was witnessed by senior scientists from the DRDO and representatives from the armed forces, a report by PTI news agency said.

Under the IADWS, all weapon systems will be operated through a central command and control centre, which has been developed by DRDO, the lead agency for the air defence programme. In addition to this, the centre will manage Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles as well as a high-power laser-based directed-energy weapon system, according to the defence ministry.

The IADWS includes Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defense System (VSHORADS) missiles and Directed Energy Weapons (DEW).

Story highlights:

What Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on the test launch?

“I congratulate the DRDO, Indian armed forces and the industry for successful development of IADWS,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said while congratulating DRDO on social media.

“This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats,” he added.

