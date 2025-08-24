Home

Entertainment

War 2 OTT release date: Will Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s film stream early after box office failure? Here’s what we know

Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, is scheduled to stream on THIS platform following its theatrical run. Scroll down to know!

War 2 OTT release date: Will Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s film stream early after box office failure? Here’s what we know

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2 has now entered its second week. The Ayan Mukerji directorial, released on August 14, and had a strong start at the box office, but now continues to witness a sharp decline in numbers amid underwhelming reviews and negative word-of-mouth reception. However, amid this, reports about the action thriller are now making rounds.

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, War 2 marks the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The Hindi-language action thriller stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. For those awaiting to watch the film at home, the film will premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run. If it follows the standard procedure of eight-week release window, audience can expect to catch it streaming in October. However, the makers haven’t officially announced the platform and release date.

Until now, all YRF spy Universe Films, including Ek Tha Tiger, Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and War, have released on Prime Video. However, with War 2, netizens are wondering why the makers have switched to Netflix.

In two weeks, War 2 earned Rs 330 crore at the global box office, according to a report by Sacnilk. The Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer faced a stiff competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which crossed Rs 400 crore mark in the same time frame.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

War 2 revolves around Kabir Dhaliwal, a ex-spy turned rogue and a special Units Officer Vikram Chelapathi, known for his tremendous brilliance. A shocking twist emerges, revealing Kabir and Vikram as brothers, unfortunately torn apart by a conspiracy. Together, they form a secretive group known as “The Consortium, exposing the real villain in the high-stake climax.











