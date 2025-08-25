Home

News

4 new highways being built between Delhi-Gurgaon and Noida-Faridabad will eliminate traffic jams, read details here

An elevated road will be built from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi to Manesar.

(File)

New Delhi: A big relief is on the way for residents of Delhi-NCR and those who commute between Delhi-Gurgaon and Noida-Faridabad, as the traffic jams on these routes are going to be a thing of the past. No more crawling vehicles. In fact, they will sail smoothly as four new highways and tunnels are being built in Delhi-NCR. These highways and tunnels will not only reduce the distance between Delhi-Gurgaon, Noida and Faridabad but will also reduce the travel time.

The Central Government’s Road and Transport Ministry, Uttar Pradesh Government and Delhi Government, along with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), are working rapidly to improve the infrastructure of the Delhi-NCR region.

Let’s tell you more about these new highways and tunnels.

Elevated road from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi to Manesar

The first highway in this series is the elevated road to be built from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi to Manesar. This road will be constructed to solve the problem of traffic jams on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. This plan will be prepared in the next few months. This has been agreed upon in the meeting held between Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister Rao Indrajit Singh.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Underground tunnel from Mahipalpur’s Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Road

In view of the traffic jam from Dwarka to Vasant Kunj in Delhi, a five km long underground tunnel is being built from Mahipalpur’s Shiv Murti area (Dwarka Expressway) to Nelson Mandela Road (Vasant Kunj). The special thing is that this will be a signal-free tunnel, and vehicles will be able to travel at high speed here.

According to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, this tunnel will be constructed by the National Highway Authority (NHAI). Its estimated cost will be around Rs 3,500 crore. This has also been approved by Union Minister Gadkari. It will have a total of 6 lanes.

Road connecting Pushta Road to National Highway

The third road is the road connecting Pushta Road to the National Highway. Yamuna Embankment Road (Pushta Road) is being connected to National Highway-9 (NH-9) for better connectivity to Noida International Airport. NHAI can start work on the project after getting NOC for Pushta Road from the Noida Authority and the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.

This will reduce traffic pressure on the Noida and Greater Noida Expressway. This road can become a new eight-lane on-ground expressway or a six-lane elevated road through the Yamuna embankment parallel to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Its completion is going to directly benefit 10 lakh people.

Urban Extension-2

The fourth highway is Urban Extension-2, which was inaugurated recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is also being described as the third ring road of Delhi. It will help vehicles to move at fast speeds between Delhi-Gurgaon and Noida. This 75 km long 6 lane highway will reduce the travel time in Delhi-NCR by a great extent. It will even strengthen the connectivity for Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand and change the entire picture of Delhi NCR in the coming few years.

HIGHLIGHTS

Big relief is on the way for residents of Delhi-NCR and those who commute between Delhi-Gurgaon and Noida-Faridabad.

These highways and tunnels will not only reduce the distance between Delhi-Gurgaon, Noida and Faridabad but will also reduce the travel time.

The elevated road to be built from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi to Manesar will be constructed to solve the problem of traffic jams on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

A five km-long underground tunnel is being built from Mahipalpur’s Shiv Murti area (Dwarka Expressway) to Nelson Mandela Road (Vasant Kunj).

Yamuna Embankment Road (Pushta Road) is being connected to National Highway-9 (NH-9) for better connectivity to Noida International Airport. NHAI can start work on the project after getting NOC for Pushta Road from the Noida Authority and the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.











