A native of Mangaluru, Dinesh began his career in the film industry as an art director and worked on several notable Kannada films before making a successful transition to acting. He had been ailing for some time and was under treatment before his condition worsened, family members said.

Known for his meticulous craftsmanship as an art director, Dinesh later earned recognition as a versatile character artist.

His breakthrough came with the role of Sitaram Shetty in Aa Dinagalu, followed by notable performances, including the Bombay Don in KGF, which cemented his popularity.

Over the years, Mangaluru featured in a range of films such as Inthi Ninna Preethiya, Ricky, Harikathe Alla Girikathe, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, and Slum Bala.

His ability to lend depth and authenticity to supporting roles made him one of the most sought-after actors in Kannada cinema.

The news of his death has left the Kannada film fraternity and his fans in shock. Colleagues and well-wishers remembered him as a dedicated professional, a humble human being, and a talent who bridged the worlds of art direction and acting with ease.











