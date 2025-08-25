Home

Entertainment

After Kamal Haasan, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin join hands with Rajinikanth for…

Nag Ashwin, though just three films old, has made a big impact in Indian cinema. While he’s busy with Kalki 2 pre-production, buzz suggests he’s in talks with superstar Rajinikanth for a new project.

In a thrilling development for Indian cinema, director Nag Ashwin, celebrated for his visionary work in Kalki 2898 AD, is set to collaborate with superstar Rajinikanth on an upcoming film. This announcement has generated significant excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

Is Nag Ashwin directing Rajinikanth?

Nag Ashwin, who recently directed big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD, is now gearing up to work with Rajinikanth. According to reports, the collaboration between Ashwin and Rajinikanth was facilitated by veteran producer Ashwini Dutt, who introduced the director’s story concept to the superstar. Impressed by the narrative, Rajinikanth has reportedly requested a full screenplay, indicating strong interest in the project.

If this project materializes, it will mark Rajinikanth’s return to working with a Telugu filmmaker after a long gap. It will also place Nag Ashwin among a select group of directors, like Lokesh Kanagaraj, who have had the opportunity to collaborate with both Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

Who is Nag Ashwin?

Nag Ashwin is a renowned Indian film director and screenwriter primarily associated with Telugu cinema. He is best known for his unique storytelling, visionary direction, and the ability to handle ambitious projects with finesse. Ashwin made his directorial debut with Yevade Subramanyam in 2015, a coming-of-age drama that received critical acclaim and established him as a promising filmmaker. However, it was his 2018 biographical drama Mahanati, based on the life of legendary actress Savitri, that brought him widespread recognition and multiple awards. The film was both a critical and commercial success, earning praise for its storytelling, performances, and technical excellence.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Nag Ashwin’s most ambitious project

Nag Ashwin’s most ambitious project to date is Kalki 2898 AD, a high-budget sci-fi action film set in a dystopian future. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the film also features megastars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Shobhana and Deepika Padukone. Blending mythology with science fiction, Kalki 2898 AD has generated massive buzz for its scale, concept, and visuals. The film showcases Ashwin’s futuristic vision and his ability to merge Indian narratives with global storytelling standards.

Story Highlights

Nag Ashwin is reportedly set to collaborate with Rajinikanth for a new film, following his success with Kalki 2898 AD. The story pitch was arranged through veteran producer Ashwini Dutt, and Rajinikanth has shown strong interest. If finalized, this will be Rajinikanth’s rare return to working with a Telugu director after years. Nag Ashwin will join an elite group of filmmakers, like Lokesh Kanagaraj, who’ve worked with both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Nag Ashwin’s potential collaboration with Rajinikanth marks a major moment in Indian cinema. With his track record of handling large-scale visionary films, this team-up could result in another cinematic milestone. Fans are now eagerly awaiting official confirmation of what could become a legendary partnership.











