Home

Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai almost rejected working with co-star 17 years older, this blockbuster would have slipped away, film is…, lead actor is…

Did you know Aishwarya almost turned down a film after hearing she had to work with an actor 17 years elder than her. Can you guess which film we are talking about?

On August 24, Satish Kaushik’s romantic action drama ‘Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai’ completed 25 years. To mark the milestone, lead actor Anil Kapoor shared heartfelt memories from the film, highlighting how Aishwarya Rai became part of the project despite some last-minute doubts and confusion.

When Aishwarya Rai rejected working with an actor 17 years older than her

Posting a collage with Aishwarya Rai and Satish Kaushik, Anil wrote, “On the completion of 25 years of Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, my heart is filled with memories of my dearest friend Satish Kaushik. I still remember how Aishwarya joined this special journey. While shooting Taal, I was impressed by her incredible talent and suggested her name to Naidu Sahab and Satish ji. Initially, there were some doubts, but the moment Satish saw her on set, he agreed.”

Anil Kapoor shares a heartfelt post

He also revealed how Aishwarya almost walked away from the film just before shooting began. “Ironically, just before the shoot, Aishwarya was a little upset and nearly quit. Satish and I went to her house, had a heartfelt conversation, and thankfully she decided to stay. I’m so glad she did because her performance was brilliant and loved by both the audience and the industry. I’m grateful for these memories, the magic we created, and for my friend Satish, who I miss every day.”

Looking back at Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai as it completes 25 years, my heart is filled with memories of my dearest friend Satish Kaushik❤️ I still remember how Aishwarya became a part of this special journey. While we were shooting Taal, I was struck by her incredible talent and… pic.twitter.com/urzRcZ3LIa — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 24, 2025

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Released in 2000, the film also starred Sonali Bendre, Puru Raj Kumar, Mukesh Rishi, Anupam Kher, and Johnny Lever. The story follows Preeti (Aishwarya Rai), a woman ostracised after a traumatic incident, who finds strength and dignity through Avinash (Anil Kapoor), a kind-hearted man who stands by her against societal prejudices.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan II’, which earned over ₹344 crore worldwide. She has not yet announced her next project. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will star in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Alpha’ alongside Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol, a spy thriller set to release on December 25.

Story Highlights

Anil Kapoor recalls working with Satish Kaushik and Aishwarya Rai on Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. Aishwarya Rai nearly quit the film before shooting began; Anil and Satish convinced her to stay. The film tackled social prejudices and featured memorable performances by Aishwarya, Anil, and the ensemble cast. Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II, and Anil Kapoor is to star in Alpha, releasing December 25.











