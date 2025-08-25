Home

Amid divorce rumours, Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja breaks silence, says ‘He is not…’

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987. The couple has a daughter, Tina Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. The divorce rumours of Govinda and Sunita have been dismissed by the family.

Speculations are circulating on the internet about Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja. A recent report claimed that Sunita filed for divorce in the Mumbai Family Court in December 2024. The report further said she made serious allegations against him. This news has deeply upset their fans. Now, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s daughter, Tina Ahuja, has responded to the rumours about her parents’ separation. Here’s what Tina Ahuja had to say.

How has Tina Ahuja reacted to the rumours of her parents Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s divorce?

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s daughter, Tina Ahuja, recently spoke to Hindustan Times and dismissed the news of her parents’ separation as just a rumour. She urged people not to pay attention to it. Tina said, “Kya bolun main? He is not even in the country. I feel blessed to have a beautiful family, and I am truly grateful for all the concern, love, and support we’ve been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones.”

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for 38 years

Let us tell you that in response to the news of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s separation, the actor’s manager, Shashi Sinha, stated that there is no truth to these rumours. He said the entire family is together and will be seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together. Govinda’s manager added that people are bringing up old issues and that there is nothing to worry about.

It is worth noting that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987. The couple has a daughter, Tina Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Meanwhile, Govinda was spotted on August 22 amid the divorce rumours. He was dressed in an all-white ensemble, including white jeans, a white jacket, and a white T-shirt underneath. Upon seeing the paparazzi, he waved at them and blew a flying kiss.











