Neha Dhupia recalls backlash for pregnancy before marriage, says she still gets trolled: ‘As Neena Gupta, Alia Bhatt..’

Actor Neha Dhupia opens up on facing criticism for being pregnant before marriage, recalls family’s reaction, and shares why she refuses to see it as shameful.

Actor Neha Dhupia has once again spoken about the trolling she faced for getting pregnant before her marriage to Angad Bedi. Years may have passed since the controversy, but the chatter around it still follows her. This time, Neha has chosen to respond with wit, grace, and a strong message.

Here’s what Neha Dhupia said

In a conversation with Midday India, Neha recalled how people reacted when she married Angad in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter Mehr just six months later.

She said, “I married Angad (Bedi), and after six months we welcomed our daughter (Mehr). But the biggest conversation around our wedding was, ‘How did the baby come in six months? Ye ho kaise gaya?’”

Neha admitted that the criticism often felt unnecessary, but she has since learned to deal with it. “Even now, I see stories and tags on female actors who get pregnant before marriage. I feel, at least, I’m on the same list as Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt. But honestly, this is ridiculous…Pregnancy is beautiful, and that’s it!”

How did the trolling shape her outlook?

Instead of letting the negativity consume her, Neha turned it into motivation. She went on to create Freedom to Feed, a platform designed to open conversations around motherhood and break the silence around women’s health issues.

According to Neha, such criticism proves why initiatives like hers are important. She believes society must treat pregnancy and motherhood as natural experiences rather than stigmas. Through her work, she hopes to normalise dialogue, debunk myths, and remind mothers that they are never alone.

How did Neha’s family react to her pregnancy before marriage?

This wasn’t the first time Neha spoke about her experience. In an earlier interview with Times Now, she revealed how she and Angad broke the news to her parents.

She shared, “We had a nonlinear wedding. We were pregnant before we got married. So, when we went and broke the news to my parents, they were like Okay, this is great. But you have 72 hours before we turn this around. Let’s get married. I was given 2 and a half days to then go back to Bombay and get married.”

That urgency led to their intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi.

About Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha and Angad tied the knot on May 10, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi gurdwara. The guest list was minimal, with only close family and friends in attendance.

Later that year, in November 2018, Neha gave birth to their daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The couple later welcomed a son, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, in 2021. Despite the early backlash, the family has remained strong and continues to thrive together.











