Bigg Boss 19 begins: From Awez Darbar to Gaurav Khanna, check the full list of contestants here

Salman Khan introduced the 16 contestants of Bigg Boss 19 with humour and flair, setting the stage for a season charged with politics, glamour, and unpredictability.



The grand curtain-raiser of Bigg Boss 19 saw Salman Khan in his own style—cracking jokes, poking fun, and teasing contestants as they entered the stage. This year’s theme has a political edge, hinting that public opinion will play a decisive role inside the house.

Who are the contestants of Bigg Boss 19?

Here’s the full list of housemates who will fight for the trophy this season:

Ashnoor Kaur

The 21-year-old actor, once seen in Patiala Babes and Jhansi Ki Rani, now wants to be the youngest-ever winner of Bigg Boss. She charmed Salman with her confidence and smile.

Zeishan Quadri

Writer-actor of Gangs of Wasseypur fame, Zeishan carries the reputation of scripting cult cinema. He has also directed films and is known for his raw storytelling style.

Tanya Mittal

A podcaster and social media personality, Tanya grabbed headlines earlier this year for her controversial remarks. She claims she’s here to show her real side, not the one trolled online.

Nagma Mirajkar

A beauty and fashion influencer with over 8 million Instagram followers, Nagma has walked international ramps and worked with Bollywood stars. She enters the house as one of the most glamorous faces this season.

Awez Darbar

Son of composer Ismail Darbar, Awez is a dancer, choreographer, and influencer with over 30 million followers. Known for his viral dance reels, he promises to bring energy to the house.

Nehal Chudasama

Former Miss India and fitness influencer, Nehal calls herself a ‘savage beauty queen’. A model with a sharp personality, she enters the game with high confidence.

Abhishek Bajaj

Seen in Student of the Year 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Abhishek began his career on TV and slowly moved to films. He’s entering Bigg Boss to build a stronger identity.

Baseer Ali

A reality TV veteran, Baseer has already won Splitsvilla 10 and been a runner-up on Roadies Rising. With experience on his side, he knows the tricks of survival.

Gaurav Khanna

Best known as Anuj from Anupamaa, Gaurav is a popular face on Indian television. He’s expected to bring maturity and patience inside the house.

Natalia Janoszek

A Polish actor and dancer, Natalia has acted in films like War 2 and participated in Dancing With The Stars. She admitted her Hindi makes her nervous, but she’s ready to adapt.

Pranit More

A stand-up comedian and former RJ, Pranit says he plans to make fun of everyone inside. His one-liners could either make him a favourite—or a target.

Farhana Bhatt

An actor from Kashmir, Farhana has appeared in films like Singham Again and Laila Majnu. She’s also a national-level taekwondo medalist, adding a fighter’s spirit to the mix.

Neelam Giri

The Bhojpuri star, famous for her viral dance numbers, has a huge online fan base. Known for her bold moves, she enters the house with high visibility.

Kunickaa Sadanand

A veteran with over 30 years in cinema and TV, Kunickaa has worked with Shah Rukh, Salman, and Akshay. At 61, she brings wisdom and old-school charm to the reality circus.

Amaal Mallik

The singer-composer of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story fame, Amaal recently hit headlines for his family feud. His emotional entry adds depth to this year’s lineup.

Mridul Tiwari

A popular YouTuber with billions of views, Mridul won the “Fans Ka Faisla” entry via public voting. His digital army could give him a major edge in the show.

What’s the twist this season?

Bigg Boss 19 comes with a politics-themed format. Promos hint that public opinion will directly shape tasks, nominations, and eliminations, blurring the line between viewers and players.

From TV favourites to digital stars, from a Polish dancer to a seasoned veteran, Bigg Boss 19 has a mixed bag of personalities. Salman Khan’s fiery launch suggests one thing—this season won’t just be about drama, but about power, politics, and public perception.











