From Thunderbolts to Metro In Dino, check out all upcoming releases on OTT, streaming on…

Whether you’re in the mood for heartfelt dramas, gripping mysteries, or lighthearted comedies, the OTT platforms have something in store for everyone this week.

As August 2025 ends, OTT platforms are ready to deliver a mix of fresh content—ranging from romantic dramas and thrillers to global stories and powerful biopics. With releases lined up across Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema, viewers can expect gripping narratives, star-studded casts, and diverse genres. Some titles are digital premieres of theatrical films, while others are straight-to-OTT originals.

Metro In Dino – Netflix (August 29)

Directed by Anurag Basu, this anthology film features an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi. The narrative weaves together multiple stories exploring contemporary relationships and urban life.

Songs of Paradise – Prime Video (August 29)

This musical drama, directed by Danish Renzu, delves into the life of Kashmiri singer Raj Begum. The film highlights the challenges faced by women breaking societal norms, with performances by Soni Razdan and others.

Thunderbolts – JioHotstar (August 27)

Marvel’s latest offering brings together a team of anti-heroes on a mission that blurs the lines between good and evil. After a successful theatrical run, the film is set to make its OTT debut, which has also been titled as The New Avengers.

The Thursday Murder Club – Netflix (August 28)

Based on Richard Osman’s novel, this series follows four elderly individuals who form a club to solve unsolved crimes. Their amateur sleuthing leads them into unexpected adventures.

My Dead Friend Zoe – JioHotstar (August 28)

A dark comedy-drama that tells the story of a soldier grappling with PTSD, who begins to see and interact with his deceased friend. The film balances humor with poignant moments.

Superman – Prime Video (August 26, On Rent)

James Gunn’s take on the iconic superhero features David Corenswet in the titular role. After its theatrical release, the film is all set to make its debut on the OTT platform.

Beyond the Bar – Netflix (Episode 8 on August 24)

This Korean legal drama continues with its eighth episode, delving deeper into the complexities of law, ethics, and personal relationships within a prestigious law firm.

As August comes to an end, digital platforms are ready to deliver a power-packed lineup featuring superhero legends like Superman, Marvel’s anti-heroes in Thunderbolts, heartwarming dramas like Metro In Dino, and real-life stories such as Songs of Paradise. With such variety, OTT viewers have a lot to look forward to this week.











