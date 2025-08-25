Grab the Gulping Gull Backpack – BGMI Redeem Codes Out Now!





Business Wire India

50 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards

BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI’s official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Fans of BGMI, India’s favorite multiplayer game, can now claim today’s special reward, the Gulping Gull Backpack. Designed to stand out in every lobby, this vibrant backpack adds a bold statement to your in-game style. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.

Redeem Codes:

EHZBZN98F5M3TS8T EHZCZS3ARD37MDAU EHZDZ9C8VVNJ5V53 EHZEZAMSEDF3CKVK EHZFZXGGTWPQ8SEQ EHZGZSSAGJSD6KB4 EHZHZTUEB6TDP3JT EHZIZ5BJ3PFPKUCD EHZJZS5GP6CDSNHP EHZKZ6USNXVE8DAJ EHZLZU85KXAKASVJ EHZMZ9NC78DT6K8P EHZNZKRHVR9DC9QG EHZOZT85XJ8NNKAS EHZPZVEDEGRSPBQJ EHZQZ8XQ77QGCFQS EHZRZGSF5QTCDU36 EHZVZAA5DUAAK3BB EHZTZ6CTXR8EWJN6 EHZUZTHQGR9SBQEE EHZBAZKSMKNDGMMQ EHZBBZQ8EWRP8C5X EHZBCZCHBRJ78RAK EHZBDZVXXJ7TDEN7 EHZBEZX3WJTFA5EF EHZBFZRMPPR7EG9V EHZBGZKM3DXWQJ5X EHZBHZ9P8QASQUTN EHZBIZ3U7Q9VE5X3 EHZBJZH7QT93CDTT EHZBKZMHM4NTA39N EHZBLZ6NN9R3645R EHZBMZ57BSFAW6A8 EHZBNZCNCQ98FNWR EHZBOZKQUQ98AXRT EHZBPZW4P7KK8XR7 EHZBQZUH9CVJSX8T EHZBRZSFCM47KUGP EHZBVZWNKAXMHP7C EHZBTZ95DP5KBSEN EHZBUZHG9QHK3HHD EHZCAZDRXFWVB96W EHZCBZ95C6UGVGED EHZCCZN8EVVMK95A EHZCDZTEW7CN9KPT EHZCEZ46B5BBE8D9 EHZCFZTUA3U3P94E EHZCGZJMJ6474HVW EHZCHZFBAJFJ5A8U EHZCIZM9XKAQXAQV

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

A user cannot redeem a code twice

Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’ . If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

Each user account can redeem only one code per day

Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.











