Grab the Gulping Gull Backpack – BGMI Redeem Codes Out Now!
Business Wire India
- 50 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards
- BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI’s official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
Fans of BGMI, India’s favorite multiplayer game, can now claim today’s special reward, the Gulping Gull Backpack. Designed to stand out in every lobby, this vibrant backpack adds a bold statement to your in-game style. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.
Redeem Codes:
- EHZBZN98F5M3TS8T
- EHZCZS3ARD37MDAU
- EHZDZ9C8VVNJ5V53
- EHZEZAMSEDF3CKVK
- EHZFZXGGTWPQ8SEQ
- EHZGZSSAGJSD6KB4
- EHZHZTUEB6TDP3JT
- EHZIZ5BJ3PFPKUCD
- EHZJZS5GP6CDSNHP
- EHZKZ6USNXVE8DAJ
- EHZLZU85KXAKASVJ
- EHZMZ9NC78DT6K8P
- EHZNZKRHVR9DC9QG
- EHZOZT85XJ8NNKAS
- EHZPZVEDEGRSPBQJ
- EHZQZ8XQ77QGCFQS
- EHZRZGSF5QTCDU36
- EHZVZAA5DUAAK3BB
- EHZTZ6CTXR8EWJN6
- EHZUZTHQGR9SBQEE
- EHZBAZKSMKNDGMMQ
- EHZBBZQ8EWRP8C5X
- EHZBCZCHBRJ78RAK
- EHZBDZVXXJ7TDEN7
- EHZBEZX3WJTFA5EF
- EHZBFZRMPPR7EG9V
- EHZBGZKM3DXWQJ5X
- EHZBHZ9P8QASQUTN
- EHZBIZ3U7Q9VE5X3
- EHZBJZH7QT93CDTT
- EHZBKZMHM4NTA39N
- EHZBLZ6NN9R3645R
- EHZBMZ57BSFAW6A8
- EHZBNZCNCQ98FNWR
- EHZBOZKQUQ98AXRT
- EHZBPZW4P7KK8XR7
- EHZBQZUH9CVJSX8T
- EHZBRZSFCM47KUGP
- EHZBVZWNKAXMHP7C
- EHZBTZ95DP5KBSEN
- EHZBUZHG9QHK3HHD
- EHZCAZDRXFWVB96W
- EHZCBZ95C6UGVGED
- EHZCCZN8EVVMK95A
- EHZCDZTEW7CN9KPT
- EHZCEZ46B5BBE8D9
- EHZCFZTUA3U3P94E
- EHZCGZJMJ6474HVW
- EHZCHZFBAJFJ5A8U
- EHZCIZM9XKAQXAQV
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.