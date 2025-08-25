Here’s when and where you can watch Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev’s action drama Kingdom on OTT

Home

Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev starrer action drama Kingdom, is all set for its grand debut on the OTT platform.

Kingdom, a high-octane Telugu action thriller, brings together espionage, family drama, and political intrigue in a gripping narrative. Headlined by Vijay Deverakonda, the film promises intense performances, stunning visuals, and a layered storyline. Featuring a power-packed cast and dynamic characters, Kingdom explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and national duty, a combination that resonates with fans of spy thrillers, which is now set for its grand OTT debut.

When and where to watch?

The action drama is set to premiere on Netflix this Ganesh Chaturthi, August 27, 2025. Starring Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, and Venkitesh, the film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi (titled Saamrajya in Hindi). The OTT release coincides with the 8th anniversary of Vijay’s Arjun Reddy and the 3rd anniversary of Liger.

What is the storyline?

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom stars Vijay Deverakonda as Suri, a constable-turned-undercover spy, who embarks on a dangerous mission to Sri Lanka in search of his long-lost brother Siva, played by Satyadev. Along the way, he crosses paths with Murugan (Venkitesh), the son of a notorious crime lord Odiyappan, whose presence threatens the mission’s success. Bhagyashri Borse plays Dr. Madhu, a key character who aids Suri and adds emotional resonance to the film. The narrative blends fast-paced action with emotional undertones and ends on a cliffhanger, hinting at a sequel.

What was the controversy related to Kingdom?

The film faced its share of controversy, particularly regarding its portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamil issues. The backlash led to protests and calls for a ban. However, the Madras High Court stepped in, recording an undertaking from the Tamil Nadu police to ensure adequate protection for theatres screening the movie. Despite the controversy, the film performed decently at the box office, collecting over Rs 82 crore globally, which was made on a budget of Rs 130 crore. Reviews were mixed, with praise for performances and visuals but criticism for certain narrative elements.

Kingdom is a spy thriller that blends action with emotion, led by a strong cast and a compelling story. With its digital release on Netflix, it aims to reach audiences across regions and languages.












