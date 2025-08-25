Home

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer manages to hold momentum, beats Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs of Hindostan

War 2 may be trailing behind the previous hits of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, but it has still surpassed the lifetime earnings of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan.

War 2, the latest installment in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, continues its box office journey, marking significant milestones. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the film has garnered attention for its action sequences and star power.

How much War 2 has earned by now?

According to a report by Sacnilk, War 2 earned just Rs 1.01 crore on its 12th day, marking a significant dip compared to its earlier daily collections. However, after 11 days in theaters, War 2 has achieved a domestic net collection of Rs 214 crore, with a gross of Rs 264 crore. Internationally, it has amassed over $9 million (approximately Rs 75 crore), bringing its worldwide total to Rs 339 crore. This surpasses the lifetime earnings of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan, which stood at Rs 335 crore.

Which other films trail above War 2?

Despite this achievement, War 2 trails behind other recent hits like The Kashmir Files (Rs 341 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 355 crore). Additionally, it has yet to match the lifetime collections of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (Rs 358 crore) and Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1 (Rs 422 crore). With a reported production cost of Rs 400 crore, the film still has ground to cover to break even.

More about War 2

Set five years after the events of War (2019), War 2 follows Kabir, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, who is now operating as a freelance mercenary. Tasked with infiltrating the nefarious Kali Cartel, which seeks to destabilize the Indian government, Kabir navigates a web of deceit and betrayal. The narrative introduces Vikram aka Raghu, played by Jr NTR, whose complex relationship with Kabir adds emotional depth to the espionage thriller.

Despite its massive production budget, the visual effects were criticized for not being up to the mark, and many felt that the movie leaned too heavily on spectacle rather than substance. Changing audience tastes have also played a role, with viewers now preferring character-driven narratives over formulaic action thrillers. Apart from the lead stars the film also featured, Kiara Advani in a key role, adding emotional depth and intrigue to the storyline. Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana returns as Colonel Luthra and added attraction to the franchise with Anil Kapoor, further linking the film to the YRF Spy Universe.

Story Highlights

In short, War 2 aimed big but missed the mark on execution, reminding filmmakers that star power alone can’t guarantee success without a strong story and fresh perspective.











