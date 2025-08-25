‘I might be involved with the IPL again…’: AB de Villiers hints about his return to RCB ahead of IPL 2026 as….





New Delhi: South African great AB de Villiers has hinted that he may return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the future. However, this return will not be as a player, but in a coaching or mentoring role. De Villiers’ heart has always been attached to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and he has clearly said that if the team needs him in the future, he will be ready.

Start of IPL career and journey

De Villiers started his IPL career in 2008 with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). After playing for Delhi for three seasons, he joined RCB in 2011 and then made his mark there.

Unbreakable bond with RCB

Even after retiring from all formats of cricket in 2021, De Villiers’ attachment to RCB remains intact. He says that professional commitment for a whole season is no longer possible, but if the franchise wants to see him in any role, he will definitely join.

Superb figures in IPL

He scored 4,522 runs in 157 matches played for RCB, averaging 41.10 and a strike rate of 158.33. During this, he hit two centuries and 37 half-centuries. He overall scored 5162 runs in 184 matches with the help of 40 half-centuries and three centuries.

Record partnership with Virat Kohli

De Villiers also holds the record for the biggest partnership in IPL history. In the 2016 season, he, along with Virat Kohli, shared a 229-run partnership against Gujarat Lions. In the same year, he scored 687 runs and finished third in the run-chart of the tournament.

Honour and legacy

Along with Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers was also inducted into the RCB’s Hall of Fame. It is a symbol of the great contribution and unbreakable relationship with the team or franchise.

