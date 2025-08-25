Home

India share first official contact with Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack, sends warning signal on…., Pakistan issues alert due to…

India-Pakistan relations: India has shown a goodwill gesture towards the people of Pakistan with a recent flood alert.

India-Pakistan relations: In a significant update in the India-Pakistan relations after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the resulting tensions, India has shown a goodwill gesture towards the people of Pakistan. In the recent development, the government of India has alerted Pakistan about a potential flood in the Tawi River, which may further the devastation in Pakistan, already struggling due to the ongoing heavy rainfall in many of its regions.

Why India is helping people of Pakistan?

As per a report carried by The News, India has contacted Pakistan to share information about possible flooding in the Tawi River. Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the development by either India or Pakistan the move is seen as the first major contact of its kind since the Pakistan-India conflict in May.

Why India had put Indus Water Treaty in abeyance?

Readers should note that although such inputs are shared through the Indus Water Commissioner, it is now a big update as India had put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam attack. For those unversed, the Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

Story highlights:

Why India’s help to Pakistan is important?

The recent warning from India on the potential flood in the Tawi River is of great significance for Pakistan as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan has already warned of heavy rains across most parts of the Pakistan until August 30. The NDMA warning comes as the country reels from earlier monsoon spells from June 26 to August 20, that claimed over 788 lives and 1,018 injuries as of Saturday.

