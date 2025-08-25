Home

Bigg Boss 19: Is Gaurav Khanna the highest-paid contestant on Salman Khan’s reality show? says, ‘Not a rumour but..’

Anupamaa fame and Celebrity Master Chef winner, Gaurav Khanna is back again on another reality show. This time it is Bigg Boss 19. Is Gaurav the highest-paid contestant? Let us know!

Actor Gaurav Khanna, who won hearts as Anuj in Rajan Shahi’s hit TV show Anupamaa, has become a beloved face in Indian households. His performance struck a chord with viewers, and after the show, he even tried his hand at Celebrity MasterChef, emerging as the winner and proving his versatility beyond acting. Now, Gaurav is gearing up to step into the Bigg Boss 19 house, and fans can’t wait to see a more personal, behind-the-scenes side of the actor that they haven’t seen on TV before.

Is Gaurav Khanna Bigg Boss 19’s highest-paid contestant?

In a recent interview with India Today, Gaurav addressed several topics, including the buzz about him being the highest-paid contestant on the show. He said: “This may or may not be a rumour. People say a lot of things, and I don’t believe in hearsay. I don’t judge actors by their salary—it’s just what you get. Honestly, I don’t even know who the other contestants are. People can say whatever they want, my focus is on doing my best this season.”

When asked why he chose to participate in Bigg Boss, Gaurav shared: “This isn’t about my career so far. I wanted to do a reality show where people can’t accuse me of doing it just for fame. I’m doing very well in my career and will continue to. I wanted to challenge myself and reconnect with the young Gaurav who first came to Mumbai years ago.”

Gaurav’s entry into the show is being seen as a fresh chapter in his career, offering fans a glimpse of a side of him they haven’t seen on TV yet.

