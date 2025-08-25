Home

SSMB29: Mahesh Babu’s Rs 1000 crore jungle adventure locks release date, SS Rajamouli bets on RRR strategy

Rajamouli teams up with Mahesh Babu for the first time in SSMB29, a Rs 1000 crore jungle adventure that is eyeing a March 2027 release, strategically placed around festive holidays.



SSMB29 is the much-awaited collaboration between filmmaker SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu. Billed as a jungle adventure, the project carries a jaw-dropping Rs 1000 crore budget, making it one of the most ambitious films ever attempted in Indian cinema.

Though work began a while ago, the makers have kept details tightly under wraps. Now, reports suggest the team has zeroed in on a release date, creating massive excitement among fans and trade circles alike.

SSMB29: Star-cast

Mahesh Babu leads the film, while Priyanka Chopra is expected to play the female lead. She was recently spotted in India for shoot prep, fueling speculation about her role.

Reports also hint at Prithviraj Sukumaran and R. Madhavan joining the cast in pivotal parts. The ensemble promises to add depth and global appeal to Rajamouli’s grand vision.

SSMB29: Release date

According to fresh reports, the makers are targeting 25 March 2027 for the theatrical release.

Why this date? Because it perfectly aligns with a long festive stretch. March 25 falls on a Thursday, followed by Good Friday on March 26, then the weekend, and Easter on March 29. Just before that, Holi on March 22 ensures heightened festive mood across the country.

This holiday wave could give the film a dream run at the box office.

How does RRR connect to SSMB29’s release strategy?

Rajamouli has used the holiday calendar masterfully before. His blockbuster RRR released on 25 March 2022 and went on to earn more than Rs 1200 crore worldwide.

The makers seem to be betting on history repeating itself with SSMB29 by picking the same date five years later.

What has been revealed so far?

Apart from the tentative title SSMB29, the makers have avoided spilling details. However, trade insiders suggest that a major announcement is expected in November 2025, possibly revealing the official title or first look.

Until then, every tiny update — from casting news to shooting schedules — is keeping fans hooked.

Where will the film be shot?

While initial pre-production began in India, much of the action-heavy sequences are expected to be filmed overseas. Rajamouli’s team has been scouting for exotic and dense jungle locations that match the story’s adventurous theme.

Filmis a high-stakes gamble

At Rs 1000 crore, the film is one of the costliest ever made. With Mahesh Babu stepping into uncharted territory and Rajamouli bringing his trademark spectacle, expectations are sky-high.

If the release date plan works out, the film could enjoy not just a strong opening but also an extended festive advantage across India and overseas markets.

Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's first collaboration is already shaping into a historic cinematic event. With a Rs 1000 crore budget, global cast, and holiday-backed release plan, SSMB29 could be the next big milestone after RRR. The only question is — will the gamble pay off again?












