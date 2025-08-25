Home

The 80s and 90s are often remembered as the golden era of Bollywood, ruled by legendary actresses like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. But among these divas was another beauty who carved her own space in the industry at a very young age. She entered Bollywood at just 16 years old, made her debut alongside some of the biggest names of that time, and became a star overnight. Yet, despite a dream start, she eventually stepped away from the limelight. Today, she lives a quieter life but is said to be keen on making a comeback.

Who is this actress?

The actress in question is none other than Sonam Khan. Sonam, born Bakhtawar Khan, got her first break opposite Rishi Kapoor and instantly caught everyone’s attention. Soon after, she appeared in the 1988 film Vijay, where her bold swimsuit appearance created a stir and made her one of the most talked-about newcomers. But it was in 1989 with Tridev, alongside Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit, Naseeruddin Shah, and Jackie Shroff, that she became a household name.

Her glamorous role in the film and the iconic song “Tirchi Topi Wale” cemented her as a rising star. In the years that followed, she worked in several successful films such as Vishwatma, Ajooba, Goola Barood, Aasman Se Ooncha, Fateh, Krodh, Apmaan Ki Aag, Hum Bhi Insaan Hain, Mitti Aur Sona and many others.

Love, marriage, and a sudden goodbye?

During the making of Tridev, Sonam fell in love with the film’s director Rajiv Rai. The two tied the knot in 1991, when Sonam was only 20. Just a year later, she became a mother to her son. However, Rajiv soon moved abroad, and Sonam gave up her flourishing film career to focus on her marriage and family.

For nearly two decades, she stayed away from the spotlight. But after 20 years of marriage, Sonam and Rajiv Rai parted ways. Post-divorce, she returned to India with her son and has been living here since.

Comeback Rumours

Over the years, reports have often hinted at Sonam’s return to the entertainment world. In fact, last year, there was buzz about her participation in Bigg Boss OTT, though it ultimately didn’t happen. Still, fans who grew up watching her on screen continue to hope for her comeback.

