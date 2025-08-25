Home

Meet Madhuri Dixit’s hero, became bankrupt after one flop, later his wife’s gamble made him Bollywood’s richest star, name is…, net worth is Rs…

In 80s, Jackie Shroff was considered one of Bollywood’s biggest names, starring in blockbuster movies like Hero, Karma, Ram Lakhan and many others. His captivating screen presence and impeccable acting skills made him one of the few stars who could command audiences to theatres.

However, by the 1990s, he started doing more supporting roles as the spotlight shifted towards new stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He also ventured into production, and suffered bankruptcy after one of his projects turned unsuccessful commercially.

Following the failure of his home production Boom (2003), he suffered significant financial distress. However, through smart investments and business ventures, he managed to overcome financial troubles. The life altering-moment in Jackie’s life emerged in 1994 after Union government embraced globalisation under the new Economic Policy. There was a boom in cable television market and many media giants then entered the Indian market. Jackie and his wife, Ayesha, were involved in introducing Sony Entertainment Television to India.

In a conversation with Zero1 Hustle’s YouTube channel, Ayesha recalled those days, “We were setting up Sony Entertainment Television channel in India, and it was a fantastic experience, to be honest. It was my first encounter with a whole corporate structure, and that too, was Sony. We were a group of seven people; my husband brought in the fame and, obviously, his image to the group. We had a banker, a television guy, and another guy well-versed in computers, so everyone brought in a special skill to the group. It was a very diverse group, and we tried to woo the company for a whole year. That experience was very exciting, the going back and forth on the deal, the due diligence, the paperwork.”

According to Ayesha, Sony was initially reluctant to let Jackie and his group on board as they were aiming for a bigger investment. But, Shroffs made a smart move. They threw a lavish party for the Sony executives, “At 6 AM, the party finished, and the boss, who had come from all the way to LA, said, ‘F*** this, we are signing the contract with this group. We signed the papers the very next day,” Ayesha said.

When Jackie and the group exited their investment, they took home larger amount than what they invested. The host of the interview asked Ayesha if the profit was close to 200% and she said it was ‘much more.’ She further explained, “If you apply that concept to the deal, it was like Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore back then.” That is an astonishing one million per cent return on investment. This deal made him one of the richest actors in India during that era, closely to the likes of Khans and Bachchans.

Today, Jackie Shroff's net worth is close to Rs 400 crore, all thanks to the investments in sports league, hospitality and other industries.












