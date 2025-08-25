Home

Entertainment

Meet Prabhas’ heroine, who gives competition to many Bollywood heroines, her brother is also big star, she is…

This actress, who made her debut alongside a superstar of Indian Cinema, took a hiatus from acting to focus on her personal life and is all set to make her comeback.

In the vibrant world of South Indian cinema, where talent often runs in families, one actress made her mark early on. She debuted as the female lead opposite a newcomer who would later become a pan-Indian superstar. Their on-screen chemistry was evident, and while the film received mixed reviews, it was clear that both actors had promising futures. This actress, hailing from a family deeply rooted in the film industry, showcased her versatility across Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films, earning accolades for her performances.

Who is this actress?

The actress in question is Sridevi Vijaykumar, who starred opposite Prabhas in his debut film, Eeswar (2002). Born into the illustrious Vijayakumar family, Sridevi is the daughter of veteran actors Vijayakumar and Manjula. Her half-brother, Arun Vijay, is a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, known for his roles in films like Thadam and Yaanai.

How did Sridevi Vijaykumar begin her career?

Sridevi Vijaykumar began her acting career as a child artist in the early 1990s, appearing in Tamil films such as Rickshaw Mama (1992), David Uncle (1992), and Deiva Kuzhanthai. She transitioned to lead roles with the Telugu film Eeswar (2002), opposite debutant Prabhas. That same year, she made her Tamil debut as a lead actress in Kadhal Virus.

How was her filmography in other industries?

Over the years, Sridevi has showcased her versatility across Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema. Notable films include Priyamana Thozhi (2003), Thithikudhe (2003), Ninne Istapaddanu (2003), Kanchana Ganga (2004), Devathaiyai Kanden (2005), Aadi Lakshmi (2006), Preethigaagi (2007), Pellikani Prasad (2008), Veera (2011), and Lakshmana (2016). Her performances have earned her nominations for Filmfare Awards in both Tamil and Telugu categories.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In addition to her film career, Sridevi has been active on television. She has served as a judge on various reality shows, including Comedy Stars, Drama Juniors Season 6, and Jodi Are U Ready Season 2. In 2025, she delivered a memorable performance of “Azhage Bhrammanidam” on Jodi Are U Ready, marking her return to the stage after nearly two decades.

Why Sridevi Vijaykumar took hiatus from acting?

Sridevi Vijaykumar took a hiatus from acting primarily to focus on her personal life. After getting married to Rahul and becoming a mother, she decided to step away from the demanding schedules of the film industry to dedicate time to raising her daughter and nurturing her family life. Despite taking a brief hiatus, she is all set to make a notable comeback with the Telugu film Sundarakanda, reaffirming her position in the industry.

Story Highlights

Sridevi Vijaykumar debuted opposite Prabhas in his first film, Eeswar (2002). She is the daughter of actors Vijayakumar and Manjula, making her part of a renowned film family. Her half-brother, Arun Vijay, is a well-known actor in Tamil cinema. Sridevi made a successful return to films with Sundarakanda, showcasing her enduring talent.

Sridevi Vijaykumar’s journey in the South Indian film industry is a testament to her talent and the legacy of her family. From her debut alongside Prabhas to her recent comeback, she has consistently demonstrated her acting prowess.











