Pakistan’s friend Turkey is planning to make Nepal an Islamic nation? Hindu children of Nepal are now forced to…

As per media reports, the poor and orphan Hindu children of Nepal are being forced to read Quran, causing a sense of panic in Nepal.

Kathmandu: In a shocking update from India’s neighbourhood, Nepal has recently witnessed foreign-funded institutions allegedly involved in religious conversion. Nepali media has reported that raids are being carried out across several cities in Nepal over foreign-funded institutions allegedly involved in religious conversion. The report says that the poor and orphan Hindu children from districts like Kapilavastu, Rautahat, Banke and Dang were being taught Islamic texts instead of government curriculum in hostels linked to the Himalaya Education and Welfare Society NGO.

Why is Turkey planning to spread Islam in Turkey?

As per the locals reports, investigations have revealed that the Himalaya Education and Welfare Society NGO received nearly 25 million Nepali rupees annually, including funds from Turkey-based Saha International, while Islamic teachers from Indonesia entered Nepal on tourist visas to engage in religious activities, violating immigration laws, thus forcing the poor Hindu children of Nepal to convert to Islam.

Why Nepal’s national security is under threat?

Due to the increasing amount of religious activity, officials have warned that there are risks to both national security and children’s education of Nepal. Officials admitted that such activities not only violate the law of the country, but can also adversely affect the security of the country and the education of children.

Who is Turkey propagating Islam in India?

Reports link the funding network to efforts backed by Turkey under President Erdogan, where institutions promote Islamic education abroad, including in India, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Following these disclosures, the Nepal government is considering stricter regulations on foreign funding and NGOs to prevent such agendas from spreading.

