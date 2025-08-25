Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are pregnant! Couple shares good news in adorable post– See pic





Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha have finally put an end to the whispers and speculation. The couple shared a picture on Instagram with a short but heartfelt post that read, “Our little universe … on its way Blessed beyond measure.”

The words, paired with emojis, sparked instant joy among fans, confirming that the two are expecting their first child.

